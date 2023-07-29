HamberMenu
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to inaugurate conference of Commonwealth Parliamentary Association India Region in Shillong on Saturday

July 29, 2023 03:50 am | Updated 03:50 am IST - Shillong

PTI
A file photo of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla addressing a meeting in the new Parliament building in New Delhi. The Speaker will inaugurate the 20th annual conference of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association India Region here on July 29, 2023. Image for representational purposes only. | Photo Credit: ANI

A file photo of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla addressing a meeting in the new Parliament building in New Delhi. The Speaker will inaugurate the 20th annual conference of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association India Region here on July 29, 2023. Image for representational purposes only. | Photo Credit: ANI

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will inaugurate the 20th annual conference of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association India Region here on Saturday.

The four-day conference will deliberate on natural disasters and strategies for management with special reference to the northeast region.

The delegates will also hold a discussion on the topic of regional connectivity to bring the northeast region of the country at par with the rest of India.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh, Megalaya Assembly Speaker Thomas A Sangma and Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker Pasang D Sona will attend the conference, the Lok Sabha Secretariat said in a statement on Friday.

It will also be attended by MPs, Meghalaya MLAs and other dignitaries, it added.

"The conference will conclude on July 30 with the valedictory address by Governor of Meghalaya Phagu Chauhan," the statement said.

On Sunday, the Lok Sabha Speaker will inaugurate the new building of the Assam Legislative Assembly in Guwahati.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways and AYUSH Sarbananda Sonowal and Assam Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary and other dignitaries will grace the occasion, the Lok Sabha Secretariat said.

