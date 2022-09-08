Here’s a select list of stories to read before you start your day

India, Bangladesh welcome panel on use of Ganga waters

India and Bangladesh have welcomed the establishment of a joint technical committee that will study the use of the Ganga waters in Bangladesh, a joint statement issued on the third day of the visit of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has announced. The technical committee on the Ganga is one of the several initiatives that the two sides announced that included several major connectivity and energy initiatives.

Apple unveils iPhone 14 with satellite SOS, Ultra Watch for outdoors

Apple Inc. introduced new iPhone 14 models capable of using satellites to send emergency messages and an adventure-focused Ultra Watch for sports like diving and triathlons.

Inflation is not a ‘red lettered’ priority for Centre now: Sitharaman

Inflation is not a ‘red-lettered’ priority now for the government given that it has been brought down to a ‘manageable level’ over the past two months and job creation and equitable distribution of wealth were instead the key priorities as of now, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Wednesday.

Leading Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi calls for defending Tricolour

The National Flag and the values it embodied are under attack from the BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), which not only divide people on the basis of religion and language but also treat the Tricolour as their “personal property”, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said, formally launching Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kanniyakumari on Wednesday.

Cabinet approves policy on long-term leasing of railway land

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved the revised policy for railway land, which will allow leasing of such land for cargo use for longer periods at lower costs. The move is expected to enable integrated development of infrastructure and more cargo terminals, helping improve revenues for the Railways.

Hijab case: India believes in positive secularism, student petitioner tells Supreme Court

India believes in ‘positive secularism’ based on tolerance of all religious faiths and not ‘negative secularism’ followed in countries like France which holds that display of religion in public is offensive, Aishat Shifa, a student from Karnataka who has challenged the ban on wearing hijab to school, told the Supreme Court on Wednesday.

Ashok Gehlot makes fresh pitch for Rahul Gandhi as Congress chief

The country could plunge into civil war if hatred over caste and religion is allowed to spread, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Wednesday, even as he made a fresh pitch for Rahul Gandhi to take over as the party chief in "challenging" times.

Samajwadi Party MLAs in touch with BJP, claims Bhupendra Chaudhary

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Uttar Pradesh State president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary on Wednesday claimed that Member of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) of the main Opposition party, the Samajwadi Party (SP), are in touch with the saffron party and its president Akhilesh Yadav should worry about saving his own party, family and alliance rather than giving open offers to the BJP leaders.

Army focusing on capability building along LAC in Arunachal beyond Tawang

After significantly upgrading firepower and infrastructure along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh, the Army is on a major drive for capability and infrastructure development in the Rest of Arunachal Pradesh (RALP). This includes road infrastructure, bridges, tunnels, habitat and other storage facilities, aviation facilities and upgradation of communications and surveillance especially in the Upper Dibang Valley region, according to multiple Army officials.

Greens irked by Centre’s extension to coal plants

The Union Environment Ministry has for the third time extended the deadline by which coal plants must install pollution control technologies to stem emissions, drawing criticism from environment and clean-energy activists.

New Lancet series on metabolic health in SEAR region likely

A Lancet series on metabolic health in the Southeast Asian region is in the works, Marta Koch, Editor-in-Chief, Lancet Diabetes and Endocrinology, said. In Chennai, along with Shalini Garg, Editor-in-Chief of The Lancet Regional Health – Southeast Asia, Dr. Koch hopes to learn about the actual inequities that impact healthcare delivery. She is embedded with the Dr. Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre (DMDSC) and is visiting their outreach programmes to get a grounding on the realities of healthcare.

Asia Cup, Super 4 | Pakistan beats Afghanistan by one wicket to qualify for final, India out of contention

Pakistan beat Afghanistan by one wicket in its final Super 4 match of the Asia Cup in Sharjah on Wednesday. The result meant that India and Afghanistan are out of reckoning for the final to be played on Sunday as they are winless from two matches. With four points each, Pakistan and Sri Lanka qualified for the title clash.