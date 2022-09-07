Samajwadi Party MLAs in touch with BJP, claims Bhupendra Chaudhary

The latest development comes after Mr. Yadav asked Deputy Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Keshav Prasad Maurya to take lessons from the latest political developments in neighbouring Bihar

The latest development comes after Mr. Yadav asked Deputy Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Keshav Prasad Maurya to take lessons from the latest political developments in neighbouring Bihar

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Uttar Pradesh State president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary on Wednesday claimed that Member of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) of the main Opposition party, the Samajwadi Party (SP), are in touch with the saffron party and its president Akhilesh Yadav should worry about saving his own party, family and alliance rather than giving open offers to the BJP leaders. The latest development comes after Mr. Yadav asked Deputy Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Keshav Prasad Maurya to take lessons from the latest political developments in neighbouring Bihar and said that the SP is ready to support Mr. Maurya as CM if he brings 100 MLAs.

Mr. Chaudhary said, “Keshav Maurya is a dedicated worker of the BJP and committed to the party’s ideology. He will always remain with us; he is not a selfish person. Akhilesh Yadav won’t be able to control him, Keshav ji will control Akhilesh Yadav.”

Recently in an interview Mr. Yadav suggested the Deputy CM to take lesson from the latest political developments in Bihar and said that Maurya will be made Chief Minister if he brings 100 MLAs.

Mr. Maurya, an influential OBC leader from central U.P. was the State president and frontrunner for the CM’s post in 2017 when the BJP won the State Assembly polls and formed the government in U.P. after the gap of 14-years. Mr. Maurya was made Deputy CM along with Dinesh Sharma while the party decided to appoint five-time Lok Sabha member from Gorakhpur Yogi Adityanath as CM. In the 2022 polls, despite losing the Assembly election, Mr. Maurya was retained as one of the deputy CM by the party.

Keshav Prasad Maurya has ridiculed the statement of Mr. Yadav saying that the SP may get finished in coming times and Mr. Yadav will not come to power.