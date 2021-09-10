Morning Digest | India’s physio tests positive, but final Test set to go ahead; All public gatherings banned in Tamil Nadu till October 31, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday ordered the extension of the ban on political, social, cultural and religous gatherings in public places until October 31 to combat the spread of COVID-19. The other current restrictions in place would continue till 6 am of Spetember 15, he added in an official release.

The Centre on Thursday kicked off a major public outreach in J&K that will see around 70 Union ministers listening to people and their representatives for the next nine weeks in the Union Territory.

The 13th BRICS summit held virtually on Thursday, called for an “inclusive intra-Afghan dialogue” for stability in Afghanistan. The virtual summit, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was dominated by the developments in Afghanistan, and adopted the BRICS Counter Terrorism Action Plan.

Lieutenant General Gurmit Singh, who retired as the deputy chief of Army, was on Thursday appointed the Governor of Uttarakhand, a post which fell vacant after Baby Rani Maurya tendered her resignation.

After a day of high drama, which saw India’s physiotherapist Yogesh Parmar returning a positive test for COVID-19 and the BCCI entering into negotiations with the ECB for calling off the fifth Test, the Indians will take the field for a mouth-watering series finale against England at Old Trafford in Manchester on Friday.

The government on September 9 extended the deadline till December 31 for filing of Income Tax returns by individuals for the financial year 2021 due to the pandemic and technical glitches in the Income tax portal. Earlier, the deadline was extended to September 30, 2021. Usually, the last date is July 31.

Three weeks after top Opposition leaders at a virtual meet, convened by Congress president Sonia Gandhi on August 20, talked about joint action against the Narendra Modi government, there seems to be little progress on the ground.

Canberra is “deeply disappointed” by the Taliban government announcement this week and coordinating joint strategies to deal with the situation in Afghanistan will be discussed during the first “2+2” double ministerial between Australian and Indian Foreign and Defence ministers.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday chaired a meeting to review the security arrangements and progress in the implementation of various development programmes in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Congress has refused to be part of the special committee that Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu wants to constitute to investigate the proceedings of the last two days of the recently concluded monsoon session of Parliament, which were marred by violent protests and scuffle between the members and the security staff.

The Gujarat High Court on September 9 asked the State government to file an affidavit explaining its objections in an interfaith marriage case in which the police have lodged an FIR booking husband, in-laws and priests for solemnising the marriage.

The government on September 9 said 58% of India’s adult population has received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine while 18% got both the shots as the total number of jabs administered in the country crossed 72 crore.

U.S.-headquartered Ford on Thursday announced restructuring of the Indian operation under which the company will stop manufacturing vehicles at its two plants in the country, resulting in loss of jobs for about 4,000 employees.

The procurement of 56 C-295MW transport aircraft from Airbus Defence and Space S.A., Spain approved by the Cabinet Committee on Security on Wednesday marks the culmination of a decade-long process by the Indian Air Force (IAF) to replace the ageing Avro aircraft in service, pending signing of the formal contract.

Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan stepped down from his position with immediate effect on Thursday, shortly after the country’s cricket board (ACB) named him in their squad for the Twenty20 World Cup in October-November.