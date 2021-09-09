18% of India’s adult population has received both doses of COVID-19 vaccine: Government

All above 18 in Sikkim, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Himachal Pradesh got at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

The government on September 9 said 58% of India’s adult population has received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine while 18% got both the shots as the total number of jabs administered in the country crossed 72 crore.

Addressing a press conference, officials said India is still going through the second wave of coronavirus infections and it is not over yet.

They said 35 districts in the country are still reporting a weekly COVID-19 positivity rate of over 10% while in 30 districts it is between five to 10%.

Providing data about the number of COVID-19 cases reported from different parts of the country, officials said 68.59% of the total infection reported in the country last week was from Kerala.

About resuming physical classes in schools, the government officials said no scientific body or evidence suggests that vaccination of children should be a condition for reopening schools.

However, vaccination of teachers, school employees and parents is desirable, they said.