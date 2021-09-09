England vs India Manchester Test in doubt after Indian physio tests COVID-19 positive

Physio Yogesh Parmar’s positive test takes the number of COVID-19 cases in India’s contingent to four

The series-deciding fifth Test between India and England, scheduled to start in Manchester on Friday, is in doubt with a member of India’s support staff having tested COVID-19 positive hours before the start of the match.

The Hindu understands that soon after India finished its Wednesday morning’s training at Old Trafford, physiotherapist Yogesh Parmar’s test returned positive during the evening’s testing.

As a result, India’s training session for Thursday has been cancelled and all the members of the contingent have been asked to be confined to their rooms until further notice.

With Parmar having helped multiple India players’ recovery sessions till Wednesday, India’s contingent is hoping the others haven’t been infected with the coronavirus.

The England and Wales Cricket Board is understood to have been working in close association with local health authorities and figuring out a future course of action. An official statement is expected later on Thursday.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is understood to have been keen on the abandonment of the Test. The aim was to ensure all the players would be available in time for the Indian Premier League’s (IPL’s) rescheduled second half, starting in United Arab Emirates from September 19. The fact that India leads the series 2-1 also puts the Indian contingent in a win-win scenario.

Parmar’s positive test takes the number of COVID-19 cases in India’s contingent to four, with head coach Ravi Shastri, bowling coach B. Arun and fielding coach R. Sridhar having been diagnosed COVID-19 positive during the fourth Test in London last week.

Nitin Patel, the senior physiotherapist, has been isolated in London since he was traced as a close contact of the three coaches.

It means that India’s squad will not have a physiotherapist at its disposal should the Test go ahead after all the players returning negative tests.