Here’s a select list of stories to read before you start your day

Indian and Chinese personnel at a border post along the Line of Actual Control. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Here’s a select list of stories to read before you start your day

U.N. cites possible crimes against humanity in China’s Xinjiang

China’s discriminatory detention of Uyghurs and other mostly Muslim ethnic groups in the western region of Xinjiang may constitute crimes against humanity, the U.N. Human Rights office said in a long-awaited report released on Wednesday.

Indian, Chinese military officials hold talks in eastern Ladakh

Senior military officials of India and China held talks in eastern Ladakh on August 31, focusing on maintaining security and stability in the region. People familiar with the development said it was routine dialogue at the level of major general and such talks take place on a monthly basis.

Liz Truss, Rishi Sunak make final pitches to Conservative voters in London

As the window closes for Conservative Party members to vote for their new leader and the country’s Prime Minister, the candidates, former Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, made their final pitches to voting members at a packed Wembley Arena in London on Wednesday.

Indian economy to grow over 7% in FY23, says Finance Secretary

Indian economy is on course for over 7% growth rate in the current fiscal year, finance secretary T.V. Somanathan said on August 31. Commenting on the first quarter GDP growth rate of 13.5%, he said the economy is 4% above pre-COVID levels.

GST collection in August expected to cross ₹1.42 lakh crore, says Finance Ministry

India’s Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections in August are estimated to be over ₹1.42 lakh crore, 27% higher than in the same month of 2021, marking the sixth month in a row that the indirect tax has yielded over ₹1.4 lakh crore.

National Institute of Open Schooling refutes Arvind Kejriwal claim on launching India’s first virtual school

The first virtual school in the country was launched in 2021 by the Centre and not by the Delhi government on August 31, the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) said.

Meta takes action against 2.7 crore posts on Facebook, Instagram in India

Social media major Meta had taken action against 2.7 crore on Facebook and Instagram in July, the company said in its monthly transparency report on Wednesday. The company took action against 2.5 crore posts on Facebook and 20 lakh posts on Instagram to comply with Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.

Questions, tensions swirl as U.N. mission heads to Ukraine nuclear plant

U.N. nuclear inspectors set off for Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant on August 31 after weeks of shelling nearby sparked fears of a Fukushima-style radiation disaster, with tensions rising between Kyiv and Moscow over the visit.

Indian-American racially abuses Indian-American in California

An Indian-American man has been racially abused by a compatriot in the California who hurled racist slurs that he is a “dirty Hindu” and a “disgusting dog’‘, days after another hate crime was reported against four women from the community in Texas.

Bihar Minister, accused in kidnapping case, resigns amid protests

Bihar minister Kartik Kumar, who is an accused in a 2014 kidnapping case, resigned on Wednesday night amid protests by the Opposition, officials said.

Kartik Kumar, an RJD MLC, became the State’s Law Minister in the new Nitish Kumar government. He resigned hours after being moved to the lesser significant Sugarcane Department.

Reported sexual assaults across U.S. military increased by 13% last year

Reports of sexual assaults across the U.S. military jumped by 13% last year, driven by significant increases in the Army and the Navy as bases began to move out of pandemic restrictions and public venues reopened.

Asia Cup | India rides on Kohli-Suryakumar partnership to beat Hong Kong by 40 runs

Virat Kohli scored his 31st T20I half century to match Rohit Sharma’s record, and Suryakumar Yadav smashed 60 off 26 balls as India beat Hong Kong by 40 runs in the Asia Cup match here on Wednesday.

The pair’s whirlwind partnership set Hong Kong a target of 193, and despite giving a good account of themselves, the Associate nation could manage to score only 152 for the loss of five wickets.