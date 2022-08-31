Economy

Indian economy to grow over 7% in FY23, says Finance Secretary

Dr. T.V. Somanathan, Finance Secretary Government of India. File

Dr. T.V. Somanathan, Finance Secretary Government of India. File | Photo Credit: M. Vedhan

Indian economy is on course for over 7% growth rate in the current fiscal year, finance secretary T.V. Somanathan said on August 31.

Commenting on the first quarter GDP growth rate of 13.5%, he said the economy is 4% above pre-COVID levels.

Allaying concerns of high imports denting the fiscal architecture, he said the government was on course to meet the fiscal deficit target of 6.4% of GDP in current fiscal ending March 31, 2023.

Also Read | Finance Minister to review state of economy at FSDC meeting on September 15

Economic Affairs Secretary Ajay Seth said GST collection for August is likely to remain in the range of ₹1.42-1.43 lakh crore, in signs of buoyancy in economy.

Also, gross fixed capital formation grows 34.7% during April-June, highest in 10 years, he said.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
economy, business and finance
economy (general)
India
business (general)
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 31, 2022 8:53:43 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Economy/indian-economy-to-grow-over-7-in-fy23-says-finance-secretary/article65834286.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY