Morning Digest | India defends abstention at UNGA vote on Gaza; former Hamas chief Khaled Mashal’s online speech sets off row in Kerala, and more

October 29, 2023 07:24 am | Updated 07:25 am IST

UNGA vote on Gaza | India defends abstention, says resolution should have referred to October 7 terror attacks on Israel

The government defended its decision to abstain in a U.N. General Assembly vote on resolution that called for a humanitarian truce and ceasefire in Gaza, saying it did not include “explicit condemnation” of the October 7 terror attacks in Israel. A note circulated by government sources responding to criticism from Opposition members about the vote said that since India’s concerns over omissions had not been covered by the final text of the resolution, it had decided to abstain.

Former Hamas chief Khaled Mashal’s online speech sets off row in Kerala

Palestinian leader and former Hamas chief Khaled Mashal addressed online a rally taken out by the Solidarity Youth Movement expressing support for the Palestinian people in Malappuram on October 27. The live video address by the former Hamas chief triggered a controversy with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president K. Surendran calling for legal action against the organisers.

CJI to head five-judge Bench that will hear electoral bonds case

The Supreme Court on Saturday named the five judges on the Constitution Bench scheduled to hear petitions challenging the legality of the electoral bonds scheme, which facilitates anonymous donations to political parties, from October 31.

Lok Sabha ethics panel asks Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra to appear on November 2, rules out any further extension

Trinamool Congress member in the Lok Sabha, Mahua Moitra, who is facing an inquiry into allegations of cash-for-query, has been asked to appear before the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee on November 2, but the panel ruled out any further extension. Earlier, the committee had asked her to appear before it on October 31, but she expressed her inability to do so, citing prior engagements. Ms. Moitra, in a letter, had said that she was looking forward to depose and the committee could choose any date after November 5.

Shelling by Pakistan triggers scare in Jammu’s Arnia

Uneasy calm and fear prevailed in villages near the zero line in the Arnia sector of Jammu after an eight-hour skirmish between Indian and Pakistani troops which left the 2021 ceasefire agreement hanging by a thread.

A Border Security Force (BSF) spokesman said constable Basava Raj sustained minor injuries in the hands. “His condition is stable. There was no other loss. The damage to material is being ascertained,” the BSF said.

Former U.S. Vice-President Mike Pence drops out of Republican presidential campaign

Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence ended his cash-strapped presidential campaign on October 28, after struggling for months to convince Republican voters he was the best alternative to the man he once served with unswerving loyalty — Donald Trump.

“To the American people I say: This is not my time,” Mr. Pence told attendees at the Republican Jewish Coalition donor conference in Las Vegas.

Bangladesh is building memorial to honour Indian heroes of 1971 war

A memorial to honour the Indian soldiers who sacrificed their lives in the Liberation War of Bangladesh in 1971 at Ashuganj in Bangladesh is in the advanced stages of completion. It will have the names of around 1,600 Indian soldiers inscribed on it. It is expected to be ready by December and the effort is to have it inaugurated by Prime Minister of the two Prime Ministers in March or April, said A.K.M. Mozammel Haque, Bangladeshi Minister for Liberation War Affairs.

Delhi’s air quality deteriorates; no respite likely till month end

Delhi’s air quality slipped into the “very poor” category on Saturday and is unlikely to improve over the next three days, according to official data. Delhi’s 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) was 304 (very poor) at 4 p.m. on Saturday, up from 261 (poor) a day earlier, as per the daily bulletin of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Cricket World Cup 2023 IND vs ENG | On-a-roll India raring to extend its dream run against sinking England

The labyrinth of roads criss-crossing Lucknow’s heart are dotted with heritage buildings, harking back to a bygone era. The other end of the spectrum has contemporary streets and suburbs with their skyscrapers. Modern pizzas and ancient tunday kebabs jostle together in a multi-layered culinary landscape.