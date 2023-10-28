Former Hamas chief addresses Solidarity rally at Malappuram online

October 28, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

Palestinian leader and former Hamas chief Khaled Mashal addressed online a rally taken out by the Solidarity Youth Movement expressing support for the Palestinian people here on Friday. The live video address by the former Hamas chief triggered a controversy with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president K. Surendran calling for legal action against the organisers.

The Solidarity Youth Movement raised the slogan “Uproot bulldozer Hindutva and apartheid Zionism” during its rally and attempted to strike a close relationship between the ideologies of Hindutwa and Zionism.

During his online speech, Mr. Mashal called upon the world to support the fighters of Palestine who were trying to liberate Masjid Al Aqsa from Zionist acts of terror. He said that persistent attempts were made to destroy Al Aqsa since the right-wing political group came to power in Israel in 1967.

Jamaat-e-Islami Central Council member Abdussalam Ahmed inaugurated the rally. He said a collective of racists were engaged in the genocide taking place in Palestine. India too is part of that collective and the world should speak up against it, he said.

Angered by the former Hamas leader’s address, the BJP criticised the State government for taking no action against the organisers. The BJP said the ruling party in Kerala was trying to glorify Hamas under the guise of ‘Save Palestine’ slogan. The BJP said the Hamas was a terror group and any connection with it or support to it should be condemned.

Solidarity Youth Movement State president C.T. Suhaib presided over the function. Journalist from Delhi Mir Faisal was the chief guest. Muhsin, a victim of Nuh violence in Haryana, Jamaat-e-Islami secretary Mohiyuddin Qasi, lawyer Anoop V.R., journalist B.S. Baburaj, Student Islamic Organisation State secretary Wahid Chullippara, Girls Islamic Organisation State general secretary Suhana Abdul Latheef, Jamaat-e-Islami women’s wing district president Sajita C.H., and Welfare Party of India district president Nazar Keezhuparamba were among those who spoke.