Morning digest | ₹10,000 crore more for MGNREGA scheme; Cyclonic circulation to bring heavy rain in Tamil Nadu till month-end, and more

The Finance Ministry has allocated additional funds of ₹10,000 crore as an interim measure for the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) scheme after it ran out of funds allocated in the budget, according to the Ministry of Rural Development (MoRD). More funds may be forthcoming based on the “assessment of demand,” added the Ministry.

As the protest against the Centre’s farm laws at the Delhi borders completes one year on Friday, more farmers from Haryana and Punjab headed to the Singhu and Tikri borders of the national capital. Thousands of farmers from parts of both States, including Amritsar, Jalandhar, Ferozepur, Patiala, Ludhiana, Sangrur, Ambala, Hisar, Sirsa, Rohtak, Kurukshetra, Bhiwani, are reaching the Delhi's borders.

The India Meteorological Department announced on Thursday that the cyclonic circulation over the south-west Bay of Bengal off the south Sri Lanka coast may not intensify into a low-pressure area. However, it would continue to bring rain of very heavy intensity over south Tamil Nadu and gradually cover north coastal and adjoining districts till November 29.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold talks in the virtual format on Friday with a focus on key regional and global issues. The meeting, being held under the Russia-India-China (RIC) trilateral framework, will be chaired by Mr. Jaishankar, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

China’s military said on Thursday it had lodged “solemn representations” with India and expressed its “firm opposition” to Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat’s comments earlier this month on China being the biggest security threat to India and mutual suspicion rising between the two sides.

Assam and Mizoram on Thursday decided to increase the fencing along their inter-State border, which has seen violence that claimed the lives of five Assam police personnel and a civilian last July. Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga described his about two-hour meeting with his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma as “cordial”.

After 70 years of Independence, Uttar Pradesh is finally getting what it deserves as the “double-engine government” has ensured that the State transforms into the best connected region in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday. He was speaking at the foundation laying ceremony of the Noida International Airport at Jewar in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh.

The appointment of six MLAs as advisers to the Chief Minister, shortly after the Cabinet expansion carried out in Rajasthan earlier this week, has caught the attention of the Raj Bhavan. Governor Kalraj Mishra has sought a clarification on the issue from Chief Secretary Niranjan Arya.

The Congress will reach out to Opposition parties, including the Trinamool Congress, to seek the repeal of the farm laws on the first day of the winter session of Parliament, and to demand a new law to guarantee minimum support price (MSP), an immediate debate on price rise and the dismissal of the Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra ‘Teni’, whose son is an accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.

The Government can rationalise the GST rate structure without losing revenues by rejigging the four major rates of 5%, 12%, 18% and 28% with a three-rate framework of 8%, 15% and 30%, as per a National Institute of Public Finance and Policy (NIPFP) study.

Helicopters buzzed above the waves and vessels were already scouring the cold waters when French maritime rescue volunteer Charles Devos added his boat to the frantic search for a flimsy migrant craft that foundered in the English Channel, killing at least 27.

Maharashtra Transport Minister Anil Parab on Thursday warned of strict action against employees of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) if they don’t rejoin duty on Friday. The MSRTC workers have been on a strike since October 28, demanding a merger of the cash-strapped corporation with the State government, which will give them the status of State government employees and better salaries.

The Income-Tax Department has conducted searches on the premises of some companies and their associate concerns in Delhi, Gujarat and Maharashtra for alleged tax evasion.

If Government institutions are sold and privatised, who will provide reservation and where will government jobs come from, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav asked on Thursday. He was addressing a rally in Lucknow organised by his OBC ally, which claims a support base among the Chauhan caste.

The BJP on Thursday issued a three-line whip for its Rajya Sabha members to remain present in the House on the very first day of the upcoming Winter Session as very important businesses will be taken up for discussion.

Visva-Bharati is holding its breath at the moment as a team appointed by the NAAC, or National Assessment and Accreditation Council, is currently vising the university for assessing the quality of its education.

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, declared an absconder by a court, arrived in the city on Thursday and was questioned by Crime Branch officials in an extortion case registered against him. Mr. Singh, who flew in here from Chandigarh, arrived at the office of the unit 11 of the Mumbai police’s Crime Branch in Kandivali.

The Central Bureau of Investigation has registered a case against an Odisha-based company and six others for allegedly cheating the Punjab National Bank and the Indian Bank of about ₹140.48 crore. The agency conducted searches on the premises of the accused persons in Cuttack and Dehradun.

“I am sure throughout the series, the spin component will be a definite factor. It's no different here at Kanpur. We played here in 2016 but things have changed a little bit. It will be about assessing those conditions as quickly as possible and trying to make those adjustments as a side quickly.” These words from skipper Kane Williamson give a peak into the preparation and mindset of the New Zealand batters against the potent threat of Indian spinners - R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel and Jayant Yadav - in two-Test series.