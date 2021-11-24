Ind vs NZ 1st Test | Depth in any format is India's strength: Williamson

The New Zealand captain said the aim is to try to come out with a game plan to accommodate the turning ball, while looking to score

“I am sure throughout the series, the spin component will be a definite factor. It's no different here at Kanpur. We played here in 2016 but things have changed a little bit. It will be about assessing those conditions as quickly as possible and trying to make those adjustments as a side quickly.”

These words from skipper Kane Williamson give a peak into the preparation and mindset of the New Zealand batters against the potent threat of Indian spinners - R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel and Jayant Yadav - in the two-Test series.

“The guys have been trying to prepare as well as they can and looking forward to the challenge,” Williamson said on the eve of the first Test here.

“We know the strength of the Indian spin bowlers and they have been fantastic for a long period of time. For us, it's looking to come up with different methods to score, trying to be effective and build those important partnerships.”

Reflecting on what he anticipates regarding the pitches, Williamson said, “I suppose on some of these surfaces, the condition of the ball, whether new or old, is definitely a big factor. One of the challenges here is when you see the ball spin in such a big way and then the next one goes straight.”

Hinting at a solution, he said, “It’s trying to come out with a game plan to accommodate (the turning ball) that as well as you can, while looking to score. A number of teams have come here and faced similar challenges.”

Asked if the absence of leading Indian batters and bowlers made New Zealand some kind of ‘favourite’, Williamson said, “I don’t think we are favourites. I think one of the biggest strengths of Indian cricket

in any format is their depth. We have seen that. The knowledge of their own conditions is something quite unique, for touring teams as well. We know the challenge is a big one.”