If Government institutions are privatised, who will provide quota: Akhilesh

SP chief says BJP Governments have sold off both airports and planes

If Government institutions are sold and privatised, who will provide reservation and where will government jobs come from, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav asked on Thursday. He was addressing a rally in Lucknow organised by his OBC ally, which claims a support base among the Chauhan caste.

Putting up a show of strength at the Ramabai grounds in Lucknow, Mr. Yadav took a dig at the foundation laying ceremony of a new airport in Jewar by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said the Government planned to sell off the airport once it was ready. The BJP Governments had sold off both airports as well as planes, he said, launching an attack on the privatisation spree under the BJP rule.

Mr. Yadav also evoked Dr. B.R Ambedkar to raise concerns over the dilution of rights of the OBCs and Dalits, who together form over 60-65% of the State’s population.

“Tell me, the Constitution given to poor people of the Chauhan community, by Babasaheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar for their rights and honour, if Government assets will be sold, then what will happen to the future of the coming generations,” Mr. Yadav asked.

The rally was organised by the Janvadi Party (Socialist) headed by Sanjay Chauhan, one of the five parties which are in alliance with the SP for the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

“Who will give them jobs and employment. If Government institutions are sold, then who will give reservation. Where will they get jobs,” Mr. Yadav asked.

He said the BJP Government had betrayed the Chauhan caste and snatched their rights and exuded confidence that on the appeal of his ally Mr. Sanjay Chauhan, they would uproot the BJP from the State in the coming election. He promised them “haq and bhagidhari” (due rights and representation).

‘Helping industrialists’

Mr. Yadav also questioned the BJP over its promise of doubling the income of farmers. Instead, he said the farmers were not getting the right price for their crops, had to stand in line for hours for urea and deal with costlier diesel, petrol, seeds and pesticides. The BJP could never check inflation as it was trying to help industrialists, said Mr. Yadav. “The BJP’s wrong policies are the cause of the unemployment and inflation,” he said.

Mr. Yadav said if voted to power his government would provide “umeed se zyada” (more than expected) relief from the high electricity bills.