November 16, 2023 06:34 am | Updated 06:47 am IST

Kohli scores 50th ton as India march into World Cup final with 70-run win over New Zealand

Virat Kohli’s world record 50th ODI hundred and a scintillating century by Shreyas Iyer powered India into the final of the World Cup with a 70-run victory over New Zealand in their last-four clash here on Wednesday.

Kuki-Zo grouping announces self-rule in a few Manipur districts

The Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF) representing the Kuki-Zo people in Manipur has announced “self-rule” in the districts dominated by the community members. The tribal community will have a separate chief minister, and government officials from the community who were forced out of State capital Imphal when the ethnic violence erupted in the State on May 3, will be given responsibilities, an ITLF leader said.

Uttarkashi tunnel collapse | Rescue of workers hinges on performance of new drill machine

An Indian Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft on November 15 flew a heavy drilling machine from Delhi to Chinyalisaur to bore a safe passage for 40 workers trapped for over three days in an under-construction tunnel 30 km away in Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand, officials said.

Joe Biden, Xi Jinping hold first talks in a year

U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping opened their first face-to-face meeting in more than a year on Wednesday, November 15, 2023, with a solid handshake ahead of talks with far-reaching implications for a world grappling with economic cross currents, wars in the Middle East and Europe, tensions in Taiwan and more.

EAM Jaishankar discussed Khalistani activity with U.K.’s Home Secretary, NSA but denies reports he pressured Cameron

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar’s visit to London included discussions on Khalistani separatist activity in the U.K., with the newly appointed Home Secretary James Cleverly and the National Security Adviser Tim Barrow. Specifically, Mr. Jaishankar has denied a claim in a November 14 report in The Guardian which stated he pressured newly appointed U.K. Foreign Secretary David Cameron, on information about Khalistani activists who were involved with protests around the Indian High Commission in London on March 19 this year, when there were incidents of vandalism at the building.

FATF team in India for on-site review

A Financial Action Task Force (FATF) team is in India as part of the process to conduct the country’s mutual evaluations to ascertain if the authorities have put in place and effectively implemented the required legal framework against money-laundering and terrorist financing.

Modi to inaugurate second Voice of Global South Summit on November 17

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the second Voice of Global South Summit on November 17. This will be the second Voice of Global South Summit in less than a year hosted by India.

Face-off over direct benefits in Chhattisgarh, with corruption and communalism thrown into the mix

In the last stretch of campaigning before the second and final phase of the Chhattisgarh Assembly election, Union Home Minister Amit Shah highlighted the accusations of appeasement and corruption against the State government, while former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi highlighted his party’s election promises, comparing them to the BJP’s.

Praveen Chakravarty takes over from Shashi Tharoor to head All India Professionals’ Congress

The Congress appointed Praveen Chakravarty, who currently heads the Data Analytics Department of the party, as Chairman of All India Professionals’ Congress (AIPC). He has replaced Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor, who was the founder chairman of the body.

Gaza war ‘against existence of Palestinians’: Palestine President Abbas

Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas said on November 15 that Israel’s war with Hamas was “against the existence of Palestinians”, in a speech marking the 35th anniversary of the Palestinian declaration of independence.

World Cup 2023 Semifinal SA vs AUS | Can South Africa overcome its knockout phobia and Australia?

As a semifinal clash with Australia approaches on Thursday, it is time for South Africa to confront the ghost of World Cups past. There are regrets galore, especially when it comes to knockout matches and Australia.

France issues arrest warrants for Syrian President, three generals alleging involvement in war crimes

French judicial authorities on November 15 issued international arrest warrants for Syrian President Bashar Assad, his brother and two Army generals for their alleged involvement in war crimes and crimes against humanity, including a 2013 chemical attack on rebel-held Damascus suburbs, lawyers for Syrian victims said

In its first year, Chandrachud Collegium successfully recommends 14 SC judges and returns court to sanctioned strength

The Supreme Court Collegium headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud has in the first year of his tenure as top judge, which began in November 2022, recommended 14 judges to the apex court.