IND vs NZ semifinal | India win toss, opt to bat against Kiwis

Both India and New Zealand are fielding the same playing XI that they fielded in their last league match.

November 15, 2023 02:01 pm | Updated 02:01 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
India’s captain Rohit Sharma and New Zealand’s captain Kane Williamson talk at the coin toss during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup first semifinal match between India and New Zealand in Mumbai, on November 15, 2023.

India’s captain Rohit Sharma and New Zealand’s captain Kane Williamson talk at the coin toss during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup first semifinal match between India and New Zealand in Mumbai, on November 15, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat against New Zealand in the first semifinal of the World Cup here on Wednesday.

Both India and New Zealand decided to go with the same playing XI that they fielded in their last league match.

The 2011 champions India are on an unbeaten run, having won nine matches on the trot while two-time finalists New Zealand were the last team to qualify by finishing at the fourth place in the league stages.

Teams

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson(c), Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Tom Latham(w), Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.

