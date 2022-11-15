November 15, 2022 08:25 am | Updated 08:25 am IST

India’s long-term strategy to transition to a ‘low emissions’ pathway involves more nuclear power, more ethanol for the clean energy transformation

India on November 14, 2022, announced its long-term strategy to transition to a “low emissions” pathway at the United Nations Conference of Parties (COP) ongoing in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, which is premised on expanding its nuclear power capacity at least three-fold in the next decade, apart from becoming an international hub for producing green hydrogen and increasing the proportion of ethanol in petrol.

Modi Government following policy of changing names: Kharge

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on November 14 targeted the Narendra Modi Government for following a policy of “changing names” instead of focusing on work and accused it of ignoring the development witnessed under previous Congress regimes. Mr. Kharge said the Modi Government followed the policy of “divide and rule” and the government was “not a democratic one”.

Veteran Telugu actor Krishna passes away

Krishna Ghattamaneni, fondly referred to as Superstar Krishna by legions of Telugu cinema viewers and hailed for his iconic portrayal of Alluri Seetharama Raju, breathed his last at 4:10 a.m. on Tuesday.

Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls | State records highest voter turnout in history

At 75.6%, the voter turnout in Himachal Pradesh in the Assembly election on November 12 was the highest ever, according to Election Commission of India (ECI) sources aware of the final polling statistics related to the State. On a steady uptick in each subsequent Assembly election since the State first went to the polls in 1951, the highest historical voting percentage in Himachal Pradesh has recorded an increase of over 200% compared to the 25.26% voter turnout the first time.

Woman killed by live-in partner, body chopped into 35 parts; Congress calls for strictest punishment for perpetrator

The Congress on November 14 said the horrific killing of a woman by her live-in partner in the national capital was beastly and called for the strictest punishment for the perpetrator. A 28-year-old man allegedly strangled his live-in partner and sawed her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in South Delhi's Mehrauli before dumping them across the city over several days, police said on Monday.

NASA’s Moon rocket Artemis I set for third launch attempt

After two failed attempts this summer, NASA was busy Monday completing final preparations for the launch of its new mega Moon rocket, now scheduled for early Wednesday from Florida. The Artemis 1 mission, a test flight without astronauts, represents the first step in the U.S. space agency’s plan to build a lasting presence on the Moon, and taking lessons from there to prepare for a future voyage to Mars.

U.N. General Assembly calls for Russia to make reparations in Ukraine

The United Nations General Assembly on Monday called for Russia to be held accountable for its conduct in Ukraine, voting to approve a resolution recognizing that Russia must be responsible for making reparations to the country. The resolution, supported by 94 of the assembly's 193 members, said Russia, which invaded its neighbour in February, "must bear the legal consequences of all of its internationally wrongful acts, including making reparation for the injury, including any damage, caused by such acts."

Amazon plans to lay off 10,000 people starting this week, says report

Amazon.com Inc is planning to lay off about 10,000 people in corporate and technology jobs starting as soon as this week, the New York Times reported on November 14, 2022, citing people with knowledge of the matter. The job cuts will focus on the e-commerce giant’s devices unit, which houses voice-assistant Alexa, as well as its retail division and human resources, according to the report, which also said the total number of layoffs remains fluid.

Gujarat polls: BJP releases third list of candidates, Alpesh Thakor to contest from Gandhinagar South

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its third list of 12 candidates on November 14, 2022 night for the next month’s Gujarat Assembly elections in which it has fielded OBC community leader Alpesh Thakor from Gandhinagar South seat instead of Radhanpur in North Gujarat from where he had lost a bypoll.

Google to pay nearly $400 million to settle state location-tracking probe

Alphabet’s Google will pay $391.5 million to settle allegations by 40 states that the search and advertising giant illegally tracked users’ locations, the Michigan attorney general’s office said on November 14. The investigation and settlement, which was led by Oregon and Nebraska, is a sign of mounting legal headaches for the tech giant from state attorneys general who have aggressively targeted the firm’s user tracking practices in recent months.

Imran Khan slams PM Shehbaz; says consulting a ‘convict’ on army chief appointment violates Secret Act

Pakistan’s former premier Imran Khan said on November 14 that his party will move to the court against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for consulting “convicted absconder” Nawaz Sharif over the appointment of the army chief as it was a violation of the country’s Official Secrets Act.

Slovenian president Natasa Pirc Musar eager to work, gets Melania's congrats

Natasa Pirc Musar loves to ride her motorcycle. She also has worked as a human rights lawyer, and a TV presenter, ran Slovenia's top data protection agency, and now is the small European Union nation's first female president. "Not a single day of my life have I said: Oh God, I have to go to work," Ms. Pirc Musar told AP in an interview Monday. "All the jobs that I have done in my life were a hobby of mine."