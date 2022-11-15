  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Woman killed by live-in partner | Congress calls for strictest punishment for perpetrator

Aaftab Amin Poonawala told the police during the investigation that he killed Shraddha Walkar after a quarrel over marriage

November 15, 2022 04:35 am | Updated 04:35 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Undated photo of Shraddha Walkar, who was allegedly strangled by her live-in partner Aftab Ameen Poonawala. Poonawalla allegedly chopped Walkar’s body into nearly 35 pieces, kept them in a fridge for almost three weeks and then dumped them across the city over several days, according to police.

Undated photo of Shraddha Walkar, who was allegedly strangled by her live-in partner Aftab Ameen Poonawala. Poonawalla allegedly chopped Walkar’s body into nearly 35 pieces, kept them in a fridge for almost three weeks and then dumped them across the city over several days, according to police. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Congress on November 14 said the horrific killing of a woman by her live-in partner in the national capital was beastly and called for the strictest punishment for the perpetrator.

A 28-year-old man allegedly strangled his live-in partner and sawed her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in South Delhi's Mehrauli before dumping them across the city over several days, police said on Monday.

Police personnel along with accused Aftab Ameen Poonawala pose for the media, at Mehrauli Police Station, in New Delhi, on November 14, 2022.

Police personnel along with accused Aftab Ameen Poonawala pose for the media, at Mehrauli Police Station, in New Delhi, on November 14, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Aaftab Amin Poonawala told the police during the investigation that he killed Shraddha Walkar after a quarrel over marriage and the idea of chopping her body into pieces was inspired by Dexter, an American crime TV series.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said no words can describe the nation's sense of shock and anger on the killing of young Shraddha Walkar by her live-in partner Aftab Poonawala. 

"The horrific crime is beastly and the perpetrator must face strictest punishment. Shraddha and India's daughters deserve justice," he said on Twitter.

In a harrowing tale of betrayal and subterfuge, the accused, a trained chef, evaded detection for six months, continued to live in the house they shared and was only arrested early Saturday after details of the killing and its grisly aftermath came to light during his interrogation.

Related Topics

crime / Delhi / New Delhi

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.