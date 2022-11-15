Imran Khan slams PM Shehbaz; says consulting a 'convict' on army chief appointment violates Secret Act

November 15, 2022 03:00 am | Updated 03:00 am IST - Lahore

Pakistan's former premier Imran Khan said on November 14 that his party will move to the court against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for consulting "convicted absconder" Nawaz Sharif over the appointment of the army chief as it was a violation of the country's Official Secrets Act.

Addressing the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) long march at Mandi Bahauddin via video link, Mr. Khan stressed that his party's policy was not to make enemies of anyone, but not be slaves to any country.

Mr. Khan slammed PM Shehbaz and his brother Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif, and questioned how the Prime Minister could consult with “a convict” on the appointment of the new army chief.

"This is a violation of the Official Secrets Act. We will consult our lawyers [...] How can he consult with an absconder and a convict regarding such an important decision," Mr. Khan told the gathering.

Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa is set to retire on November 29.

Prime Minister Shehbaz spent five days in London with his elder brother Nawaz to consult with him over the new army chief’s appointment as well as Mr. Khan’s proposal of snap polls.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Monday debunked reports of consultation with Nawaz over the army chief's appointment, saying the decision was "strictly Prime Minister Shehbaz prerogative".

"Consultations have not yet taken place on the army chief’s appointment. These are just newspaper reports," he told reporters.

Mr. Khan, 70, said the Constitution does not allow consultation over the appointment of the army chief with a convict.

"Nowhere in the world such things happen? How come a fugitive and a proclaimed offender can have a final say in the appointment of the army chief of Pakistan?” Mr. Khan asked.

Talking about his stance on diplomatic relations with the U.S. and other countries, Mr. Khan said, "I am not against any country. I want Pakistan to have friendly terms with all countries but we should not accept slavery at any cost. I want friendly terms with India if the Kashmir dispute is settled."

He again praised India for its independent foreign policy. "Our policy should also be independent. We want good relations with everyone and enmity with no one, but [we] don’t have to accept slavery," he said.

Mr. Khan again appealed to Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial to form a commission to probe assassination attempt on his life, brutal murder of journalist Arshad Sharif and torture and obscene video leak of Senator Azam Swati.

He further said a "propaganda cell" is feeding journalists against him.

The long march is expected to reach Islamabad in the last week of November. Mr. Khan has announced that he will join the long in Rawalpindi.