Morning digest: NDA inches towards majority in Rajya Sabha, Delhi gears up for possible Pompeo visit, and more

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is inching towards a majority in the Upper House and it is likely to reach the magic figure of 124 seats by 2021-end, depending on the outcome of the Assembly elections in Maharastra, Haryana and Jharkhand later this year.

This will remove the handicap that pinned down the NDA government during its first tenure, failing to clear many controversial pieces of legislation such as the triple talaq Bill and the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in the Upper House.

Ahead of the first bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and U.S. President Donald Trump in two years, the government is preparing for a possible visit by a high-level delegation, led by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, in the third week of June, sources have confirmed to The Hindu.

Diplomatic sources said that a stopover in New Delhi by Mr. Pompeo on his way to the G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan, “is under consideration” by the new government. Mr. Modi and Mr. Trump will be among the several world leaders attending the summit on June 28-29.

National Investigation Agency (NIA) officials are in Colombo to probe two Islamic State (IS)-related cases, which could have possible links to the April 21 Easter terror attack that killed more than 250 people.

A senior government official said a two-member NIA team was in Sri Lanka in connection with the two IS-related cases, registered by the agency in 2015 and 2018.

As many as seven parties have MPs from Tamil Nadu in the new Lok Sabha. This is the highest in the country.

In 2014, it was Bihar that held the distinction with an identical number. At that time, in Tamil Nadu, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) bagged 37 seats and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) one each.

The BJP’s “Mission Bengal” gathered pace on Tuesday, with three MLAs from West Bengal joining the party at its headquarters in New Delhi, along with 50 municipal councillors from Kanchrapara, Halishahar and Naihati.

Of the three legislators, Shubhrangshu Roy from Trinamool Congress is former Union Minister Mukul Roy’s son; the other two are Tusharkanti Bhattacharya and Debendra Nath Roy.

The growth of the BJP could be calibrated against the decline of the Congress, which unlike any other player in a multi-party democracy, was “the system itself”. Yet, it was a small worry that the BJP’s “amazing growth” over the decade prior had “not been able to match the rate of decline of the Congress”.

The UF government imploded before the end of 1997, and the BJP managed to gather a sufficient number of the fission products into its orbit to fight the 1998 election in a broad alliance. This constellation of allies was, with minor rearrangements, retained through the 1999 contest, which brought in a coalition government that for the first time, served out a full term.

The German government has called on people to wear the Jewish kippah ahead of an anti-Israel protest as a demonstration of solidarity and as Jews face a spike in anti-Semitism, withdrawing an earlier warning against wearing the traditional skullcap.

At the weekend, Felix Klein, the country’s commissioner on anti-Semitism, sparked uproar when he said in an interview that he could not “advise Jews to wear the kippah everywhere all the time in Germany.”

China on Tuesday rejected U.S. Ambassador Terry Branstad’s call to Beijing to engage in “substantive dialogue” with the Dalai Lama, saying that it was firmly opposed to “foreign interference” in Tibet and its internal affairs.

Mr. Branstad visited Tibet from May 19 to 25, the first such visit by a U.S. ambassador to China to the remote Himalayan region since 2015, where access is restricted for diplomats and journalists.

India eased to a 95-run victory over Bangladesh in their final World Cup warm-up match on Tuesday after centuries from Lokesh Rahul and Mahendra Singh Dhoni helped them post a mammoth total of 359.

Bangladesh won the toss and opted to field first but, despite removing openers Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma cheaply, they failed to take advantage of bowler-friendly conditions in the morning session in Cardiff.