Tamil Nadu’s Lok Sabha team is from seven parties

As many as seven parties have MPs from Tamil Nadu in the new Lok Sabha. This is the highest in the country.

In 2014, it was Bihar that held the distinction with an identical number. At that time, in Tamil Nadu, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) bagged 37 seats and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) one each.

(The States and the Union Territories having a seat or two have not been considered while compiling the report.)

Because of the cancellation of the election in Vellore, Tamil Nadu has elected only 38 MPs this time. The parties that are being represented in the Lok Sabha are the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (23 MPs), the Congress (eight), the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Communist Party of India (two each) and the AIADMK, the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi and the Indian Union Muslim League (one each).

Kerala, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh have come next, each sending nominees of five parties. Bihar, Jharkhand, Punjab and Telangana will be represented by four parties each. In West Bengal, which sends 42 representatives to the Lok Sabha, the Trinamool Congress, the BJP and the Congress have shared the seats among themselves. Odisha, Assam and Karnataka have chosen the candidates of three parties each.