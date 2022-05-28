Morning Digest | PM Modi says he wants to see phone in every hand, drone in every farm; DMK top-earning regional party in 2020-21, says ADR report, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

Remote access: Narendra Modi flying a drone at the inauguration of the Bharat Drone Mahotsav in New Delhi | Photo Credit: PTI

I want to see a drone in every farm, phone in every hand, says Modi

At the launch of a two-day festival on drones, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hailed the use of technology in the past eight years as a “bridge” for reaching government benefits to the poor and mocked those who create “fear” about it. He said that while technology was earlier seen as anti-poor, under him its use had proliferated among the masses, instead of being the preserve of the few.

Mathura idols buried under Agra Mosque, claims fresh suit

In the ongoing Shahi Idgah Masjid-Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi dispute in Mathura, a fresh civil suit was filed on Friday, seeking that members of the public be stopped from visiting the Begum Sahiba Masjid near the Agra Red Fort’s Deewan-e-Khas.

Mehbooba Mufti’s sister Rubaiya, Farooq Abdullah summoned by CBI, ED in different cases

National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti’s sister Rubaiya Sayeed were summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in different cases on Friday.

DMK had highest income among regional parties in 2020-21: ADR report

The DMK had the highest income and expenditure among the 31 regional parties analysed in 2020-2021, with its spending accounting for over half of the total income, a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) released on Friday said.

In Seoni, the blood trail of a lynching

After two Adivasi men were lynched in Madhya Pradesh by cow vigilantes allegedly belonging to the Sri Ram Sena and Bajrang Dal, the State government constituted a Special Investigation Team to probe the case. Shubhomoy Sikdar reports on the incident that has led to a climate of fear in the district

Budgam artist’s killers among four militants killed in Kashmir

Four militants, including those behind the killing of Budgam artist, were killed in twin anti-militancy operations in Kashmir Valley’s Pulwama and Srinagar districts on Friday. Two militants of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were killed in an overnight gunfight at Aganhanzipora area of Pulwama’s Awantipora.

Doval says India guided by interest of Afghans, urges Taliban to ensure education for girls

Afghanistan must ensure education for girls, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval said at the 4th Regional Dialogue on Security being held in Tajikistan capital Dushanbe.

Land grabbing case: Supreme Court stays Allahabad High Court’s bail condition to Azam Khan

The Supreme Court on May 27 stayed a condition imposed on Samajwadi Party leader Mohammad Azam Khan by the Allahabad High Court that he will only be granted regular bail if he “fully cooperates” with the measuring, walling and barb-wiring of a 13.842-hectare evacuee property, which is the focal point of a land grabbing case against the Rampur MLA.

SC Collegium recommends transfer of six HC judges

The Supreme Court Collegium led by Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana has recommended to the government to transfer or repatriate judges in six different high courts.

Rajnath Singh undertakes sortie in submarine INS Khanderi at Karwar

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh undertook a sea sortie on a Scorpene class submarine ‘INS Khanderi’ at Karwar during which he witnessed a wide range of operational drills with the submarine demonstrating the advanced sensor suite, combat system and weapon capability which provides it a distinct advantage in the subsurface domain, the Navy said.

India likely to get its first semi-high speed freight train by this December

To tap the growing freight sector, Railways is aiming to introduce the country’s first semi-high speed freight train by December 2022. Based on the Vande Bharat platform, the 16-coach ‘Gati Shakti’ train will be able to run at 160 km/hour and will be manufactured at the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai.

IPL 2022 | Classy Buttler powers Royals into the final; heartbreak for RCB

Rajasthan Royals shut out a sloppy Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to enter the IPL final in Ahmedabad. In the Qualifier 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday, Rajasthan cruised from start to finish. A tidy bowling performance kept RCB down to 157 for eight, before a blistering unbeaten 106 (60b, 10x4, 6x6) from opener Jos Buttler took Rajasthan home with 11 balls and seven wickets to spare.