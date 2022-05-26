Three LeT militants killed during encounter in north Kashmir’s Kupwara

The Hindu Bureau May 26, 2022 08:30 IST

The police said the operation was launched on a specific input regarding infiltration attempt of militants in Jumagund village.

Security forces personnel during an encounter with the militants in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir. File photo | Photo Credit: PTI

Three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants have been killed in north Kashmir’s Kupwara in an ongoing operation on Thursday, May 26, 2022. “All three terrorists killed, affiliated with proscribed terror outfit LeT. Identification is being ascertained. Incriminating materials including arms & ammunition recovered,” Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar said. The police said the operation was launched on a specific input developed by Kupwara Police regarding infiltration attempt of militants in Jumagund,village Kupwara. “The encounter started when the infiltrating militants were intercepted by Army & Police,” the police said. Three Jaish-e-Muhammad militants and a policeman were killed during an encounter in north Kashmir’s Baramulla on Wednesday.



