Woman shot dead in Budgam militant attack

Police say three Lashkar terrorists were involved in the attack on Amreen Bhat, who is popular on social media

A woman, who was popular on social media for her reels, was shot dead and her nephew injured in a militant attack in central Kashmir's Budgam on Wednesday, sixth such targeted attack in Kashmir this month.

The police said terrorists fired upon Amreen Bhat, daughter of Khazir Mohd. Bhat, a resident of Hushroo in Budgam's Chadoora, at her home.

"She was shifted to hospital where doctors declared her dead. Her 10-year-old nephew, who was also at home, sustained bullet injury in the arm," the police said.

·According to the police, three terrorists of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were involved "in this heinous terror incident".

"The area was cordoned off and a search started after the attack," the police said.

Bhat was popular for her reels on the Instagram with around 23,000 followers. She would act on Bollywood songs. In the last reel posted on Instagram, she had dedicated a song to her mother.

Rise in targeted killings

Kashmir has seen a rise in targeted killings this month. Three policemen and two civilians, including a Kashmiri Pandit employee, were among those killed in militant attacks in May.

Parties in Jammu and Kashmir have condemned the killing of the artist. "Shocked and deeply saddened by the murderous militant attack on Bhat. Sadly, she lost her life in the attack and her nephew was injured. There can be no justification for attacking innocent women and children like this," National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah said.

Sajad Lone's Peoples Conference also strongly condemned the killing "as a dastardly act of senseless violence".