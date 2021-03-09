Morning digest: 9 dead in fire at Eastern Railway headquarters in Kolkata; AIADMK promises 6 free LPG cylinders in a year and ₹1,500 per month, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day.

AIADMK co-coordinator and Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday announced the provision of six cooking gas (LPG) cylinders in a year free to each family and ₹1,500 per month to the woman-head of every family, as part of his party’s promises for the Assembly poll.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday announced the results of the first round of the JEE-Main held last month. The six toppers from the February exams were — Saket Jha from Rajasthan, Pravar Kataria and Ranjim Prabal Das from Delhi, Guramrit Singh of Chandigarh, Siddhant Mukherjee from Maharashtra and Ananth Krishna Kidambi from Gujarat, the NTA said.

Courts in five countries including the U.S. and the U.K. have given recognition to an arbitration award that asked India to return $1.4 billion to Cairn Energy plc — a step that now opens the possibility of the British firm seizing Indian assets in those countries if New Delhi does not pay, sources said.

Multiple adjournment motions marred the working of the Rajya Sabha on the first day of the second part of the Budget session, with Opposition leaders demanding a debate on the “huge and frequent” increase in petrol, diesel and LPG prices. The Lok Sabha, too, saw disruptions on the issue of a separate discussion on fuel price hike.

The Supreme Court on Monday may have opened up the possibility of reconsidering the ceiling imposed on total reservation, a move that may impact the challenge to the legality of a Tamil Nadu reservation law which allows 69% quota in State government jobs and educational institutions.

Seven people, including four firefighters, were killed in a fire at the Eastern Railway headquarters in Kolkata late on Monday evening. The blaze broke out on the 13th floor of the 14-storey building located on Strand Road. Two persons are reported missing after the blaze.

Nearly 17 lakh COVID vaccine doses were administered till 9 p.m. on Monday making it the highest single day coverage since the beginning of the drive in January, said the Health Ministry on Monday.

The DMK, on Monday, signed seat-sharing pacts with CPI (M) for six Assembly seats and for one seat each with the Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi (TVK), Adhi Tamilar Peravai (ATP) and Makkal Viduthakai Katchi (MVK). Candidates from the last three parties will contest on the ‘Rising Sun’ symbol, as per the agreement.

In today's podcast we continue our discussion around the new rules that the government has introduced to regulate the digital space, called the Information Technology (Guidelines for Intermediaries and Digital Media) Ethics Code Rules of 2021.

Demonstrators in Myanmar’s biggest city came out Monday night for their first mass protests in defiance of an 8 p.m. curfew, seeking to show support for an estimated 200 students trapped by security forces in a small area of one neighborhood.

Four of India’s top five batsmen didn’t fire consistently. The pacers hardly had any role to play. But it didn’t matter eventually. India still bounced back in style after a hiccup in the opening Test to roll England over and seal its spot in the World Test Championship final against New Zealand.