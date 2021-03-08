Seven feared dead in Kolkata blaze

Four firemen among victims of fire at Eastern Railway headquarters

Seven persons were feared killed after a fire broke out at the Eastern Railway headquarters in Kolkata around 6 p.m. on Monday. The blaze is said to have started on the 13th floor of the 14-storey building located on Strand Road in Kolkata.

The blaze broke out at the New Koilaghat building, which houses the zonal offices of the Eastern Railway and the South Eastern Railway, and also has a computerised ticket booking centre on its ground floor, Eastern Railway spokesman Kamal Deo Das said.

While the fire was brought under control in a few hours, causalities were reported when fire fighters and security personnel entered the building to rescue those trapped inside.

According to the officials of the State’s Fire and Emergency Services Department at the site, the deceased include four fire fighters, one police personnel and one member of the Railway Protection Force. The identity of the seventh victim is yet to be ascertained.

According to reports, the security personnel and fire fighters took a lift to the 12th floor but were trapped in the smoke and fire as they stepped out of the lift. Over half a dozen of ambulances were rushed to the spot. The electric supply to the building has been cut off to.

“The fire occurred at 6.10 p.m. at New Koilaghat building and by 6.30 p.m. fire brigade was present at the spot. The fire is under control. We will only be able to ascertain the loss after the situation is brought under control,” Mr. Das said. He added that the ticketing system of the Eastern Railway has been affected.

Chairman of the Board of Administrators of Kolkata Municipal Corporation Firhad Hakim said the number of causalities could not be confirmed as yet.