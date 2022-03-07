Morning Digest | CBI arrests former NSE MD Chitra Ramkrishna; all eyes on Purvanchal as U.P. Assembly election reaches its finale, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day.

An Indian student, evacuated from Ukraine, is received by relatives in Mumbai airport on March 6, 2022 | Photo Credit: PTI

A select list of stories to read before you start your day.

CBI arrests former NSE MD Chitra Ramkrishna

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday arrested the former Managing Director of the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Chitra Ramkrishna, in a case registered in May 2018, to probe the alleged abuse of the exchange’s server architecture for granting preferential access of market data to a stock broker, ahead of others.

Nearly 16,000 Indians evacuated from Ukraine so far, but it’s a long wait for 700 in Sumy

India has brought back its over 15,920 nationals on 76 flights under the evacuation mission ‘Operation Ganga’ that was launched following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, officials said on Sunday. However, around 700 students are still trapped in Sumy, waging a grim battle for survival with supplies depleting fast and exit routes to safety blocked by fierce fighting.

All eyes on Purvanchal as U.P. Assembly election reaches its finale

The high voltage Uttar Pradesh Assembly election reaches its final round as 54 constituencies spread over nine districts of Purvanchal will vote on Monday. These include Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s parliamentary constituency Varanasi and prime contender Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav’s Lok Sabha seat Azamgarh.

Civilian killed, 23 injured in Srinagar grenade explosion

A civilian was killed and 23 people, including a policeman, were injured in a grenade explosion detonated by militants in Srinagar on Sunday. The explosion took place around 4:20 pm at the busy commercial hub of Amira Kadal, which witnesses a huge rush of shoppers buying from the flea markets set up on Sundays.

Amit Shah moots hybrid security model under CISF’s guidance

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday pitched for a “hybrid” security model where the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) could train and certify private security agencies so that they can take over the task of efficiently guarding various kinds of industrial and manufacturing units in the country.

Locally made trainer aircraft finishes sea trials

A first of its kind, indigenously developed aircraft trainer, HANSA-NG, developed by the CSIR-National Aerospace Laboratories (CSIR-NAL) has completed sea level trials at Puducherry, a necessary prelude to it being evaluated by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Government panel recommends permission for phase-3 trial of Covovax as booster dose in adults

An expert panel of the Central drug authority has recommended permission for conducting a phase-3 clinical trial of COVID vaccine Covovax as a booster dose in adults, official sources said on Sunday.

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has already approved Covovax for restricted use in emergency situations in adults on December 28.

U.S. ‘working actively’ on deal for Polish fighter jets to Ukraine

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday that Washington was “working actively” on a deal with Poland to supply Ukraine with fighter jets.

The deal, according to reports, could involve Poland handing over its MIG-29s, a Soviet/Russian-made jet Ukrainian pilots are familiar with, and the U.S. would then provide its F-16 fighters to Poland as replacements.

Netflix, TikTok block services in Russia to avoid crackdown

Netflix and TikTok suspended most of their services in Russia on Sunday as the government cracks down on what people and media outlets can say about Russia’s war in Ukraine.

TikTok said Russian users of its popular social media app would no longer be able to post new videos or live streams and they also wouldn’t be able to see videos shared from elsewhere in the world. Netflix said it was suspending its service in Russia but didn’t provide additional details.

North Korea confirms tests on reconnaissance satellite

North Korea performed data transmission and other key tests needed to develop a spy satellite, state media said on Sunday, in the second such tests in about a week, indicating the country intends to conduct a prohibited long-range rocket launch soon.

IPL 2022 to start from March 26; CSK to face KKR in lung-opener

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings will face Kolkata Knight Riders in the opening game of the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on March 26.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday announced the schedule of the cash-rich league, which will be played across four venues — Wankhede Stadium and Cricket Club of India in Mumbai, DY Patil stadium in Navi Mumbai and Maharashtra Cricket Association stadium in Pune.