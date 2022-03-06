Sea trials completed for first indigenously developed aircraft trainer

The HANSA-NG, developed by CSIR-NAL, is reportedly one of the most advanced flying trainers

A first of its kind, indigenously developed aircraft trainer, HANSA-NG, developed by the CSIR-National Aerospace Laboratories (CSIR-NAL) has completed sea level trials at Puducherry, a necessary prelude to it being evaluated by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

The HANSA-NG, or HANSA-New Generation, is reportedly one of the most advanced flying trainers, powered by a Rotax Digital Control Engine with features such as a composite light weight airframe, a glass cockpit, a bubble canopy with a wide panoramic view, and electrically operated flaps, among other features. The CSIR-NAL says that the HANSA-NG is designed to meet the need for trainer aircraft by flying clubs in India. “It is an ideal aircraft for Commercial Pilot Licensing (CPL) due to its low cost and low fuel consumption. NAL has already received more than 80 nos. of LoIs [Letters of Intent] from various flying clubs,” the organisation said in a statement.

The HANSA-NG had so far completed 37 flights and 50 hours of flying and a few more were necessary before securing “type certification” from the DGCA. This certification process is likely to be completed by April 2022, and thereafter will begin to be manufactured industry.

For the sea trials, the aircraft was flown to Puducherry covering 140 nautical miles in one-and-half-hours at a cruising speed of 155 km per hour on February 19, 2022. The objectives of the sea level trials were to evaluate handling qualities, climb/cruise performance, balked landing, and structural performance, including positive and negative G-forces, power plant and other systems performance. The CSIR-NAL said in a statement that “all the objectives of the sea level trials are met” and the aircraft was being ferried back to Bengaluru, the headquarters of the CSIR-NAL.

The two-seater Hansa-NG, a revamped version of the original Hansa developed three decades ago, had a successful maiden flight on September 4 when it took off from the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) airport and flew for about 20 minutes. The CSIR-NAL has said it has already received 72 Letters of Intent from various flying clubs. The aircraft will be certified within the next four months, before it gets inducted into service.