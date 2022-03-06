2,135 Indians brought back by 11 special flights, says Ministry

Embassy in Ukraine asks all stranded Indians to fill an online form

Eight flights will bring home over 1,500 Indians from the neighbouring countries of war-torn Ukraine to India on Monday, the Civil Aviation Ministry said on Sunday.

"Under 'Operation Ganga' to rescue Indian citizens, 2,135 Indians have been brought back today [on Sunday] by 11 special civilian flights from Ukraine's neighbouring countries," the Ministry said in a statement.

"Tomorrow [on Monday], eight special flights are expected to operate from Budapest [five], Suceava [two] and Bucharest [one], bringing more than 1,500 Indians back home,” it said.

Harjot Singh, the Indian student who sustained bullet injuries in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, is also returning on Monday, Union Minister General V.K. Singh tweeted from Poland.

The Indian Embassy in Ukraine on Sunday asked all stranded Indians to fill an online form urgently. "All Indian nationals who still remain in Ukraine are requested to fill up the details contained in the attached Google Form on an URGENT BASIS. Be Safe Be Strong," it said in a tweet.

Current location

The details sought in the form are name, e-mail ID, phone number, address of current stay, passport details, gender and age. The embassy has also asked for the current location with the form suggesting Cherkassy, Chernihiv, Chernivtsi, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Ivano-Frankivsk, Kharkiv, Kherson, Khmelnytsky, Kirovograd, Kyiv, Luhansk, Lviv, Mykolaiv, Odessa, Poltava, Rivne, Sumy, Ternopil, Vinnytsya, Volyn, Zakarpattya, Zaporozhzhya and Zhytomyr.

The Indian Embassy in Hungary also put out a tweet: "Important Announcement: Embassy of India begins its last leg of Operation Ganga flights today. All those students staying in their OWN accommodation (other than arranged by Embassy) are requested to reach @Hungariacitycentre, Rakoczi Ut 90, Budapest between 10 a.m.-12 p.m."

A group of 44 Indians who began their journey from Pisochyn in Ukraine are on their way to the Polish border from Lviv while over 150 proceeded to the Romanian border amid an escalating fight between Russia and Ukraine, the Indian Embassy in Ukraine said in a tweet.

‘Many a challenge’

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said efforts were under way to evacuate Indian students from Sumy in Ukraine. "When you carry out the evacuation process on such a large scale, there will be challenges which you anticipate — many of our youngsters may have a valid document and many may not have. Some don't have visas. So, we have to persuade [former] Soviet countries to allow them in coming without visas because of the extraordinary circumstances," he said from Budapest.

With the Ukrainian airspace having been shut for civilian aircraft from February 24, India is evacuating its citizens through Ukraine's neighbouring countries such as Poland, Romania, Hungary and Slovakia under Operation Ganga.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Saturday that over 13,300 Indians were brought back home on 63 flights. He said India's main focus now was to evacuate around 700 Indian students from the eastern Ukrainian city of Sumy that has been witnessing bombings and air strikes.

To date, the Indian Air Force has flown 10 sorties to bring back 2,056 passengers while taking 26 tonnes of relief load to these countries. The IAF is conducting its flights using C-17 military transport planes. The civilian flights are being operated by Indian carriers such as IndiGo, Air India, Vistara and SpiceJet.

