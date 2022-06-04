Morning Digest | Kashmiri Pandits flee Kashmir Valley; Chidambaram, Sibal, 39 others elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

Kashmiri Hindus arrive after leaving the Muslim-majority Kashmir valley, at a migrant camp on the outskirts of Jammu, on June 3, 2022, after the area witnessed a spate of targeted killings. | Photo Credit: AP

Kashmiri Pandits flee Kashmir Valley

Hundreds of fear-stricken Kashmiri Pandits left the Valley for Hindu-majority Jammu district on Friday even as the Centre turned down their demand of relocation. Amid this, a prominent Pandits’ body, the Kashmiri Pandit Sangharsh Samiti (KPSS), in an open letter to the J&K Chief Justice, sought his intervention to allow frightened Pandits to leave the Valley.

Chidambaram, Sibal, 39 others elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha

Former Finance Minister and Congress leader P. Chidambaram, Samajwadi Party (SP)-backed Kapil Sibal, senior Congress leaders Rajeev Shukla, Vivek Tankha, Rashtriya Lok Dal’s (RLD) Jayant Chaudhary and Misa Bharti of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) were among the 41 candidates from 11 States who were elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha on Friday, while 16 seats across four States will witness a contest on June 10.

PM Modi bats for a strong Opposition that is free of dynastic politics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that when he targets parivarvad or dynasticism in politics, he does not hold any personal resentment against any political party or particular individual and asserted that he wants a strong Opposition in the country.

Centre writes to five States on COVID-19 surge

Health Ministry has warned of a slight COVID-19 surge in the past one week with the Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan now having written to Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Telangana, Karnataka and Maharashtra asking them follow risk-assessment-based approach in the public health responses without losing the gains made so far in the fight against the pandemic.

As Indian mangoes appear in U.S. markets, officials working on more gains via India-U.S. trade policy forum

With the re-appearance of Indian mangoes in the U.S. market, after the November 2021 U.S. India Trade Policy Forum (TPF) helped overcome a pandemic-induced hiatus in mango trade, officials are looking at what can be achieved at this year’s TPF session, likely to be held in November.

New rules spur opportunities for e-waste recyclers

Over the next five years, Delhi-NCR-headquartered Attero Recycling, one of India’s largest electronic waste management companies, expects to invest close to $1 billion in expanding their electronic waste recycling facilities. More than 70% of it is for setting up operations in Europe, the United States and Indonesia to recycle lithium-ion batteries premised on the increasing share of electric vehicles in the years ahead.

Two monkeypox strains in U.S. suggest possible undetected spread

Genetic analysis of recent monkeypox cases suggests there are two distinct strains in the U.S., health officials said Friday, raising the possibility that the virus has been circulating undetected for some time. Many of the U.S. cases were caused by the same strain as recent cases in Europe, but a few samples show a different strain, federal health officials said.

India is not a conduit for Russian oil sales: Jaishankar

India is not a conduit for Russian oil sales to other countries, said External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Friday, categorically denying international media reports that suggest Indian private refiners are “profiteering” by buying Russian crude at discounted rates and then selling it to other buyers at much higher prices.

DGCA finds fake documents in aviation exam applications

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has found fake documents being submitted by many applicants for various licences, ratings and certificate examinations. Terming it a “serious threat” to aviation safety, the DGCA said it would initiate criminal proceedings against those submitting fabricated/false documents and fake websites that were facilitating to generate computer number for such applications.

Pakistan government mulls initiating sedition case against Imran Khan, others

The Pakistan government is mulling to launch a sedition case against former Prime Minister Imran Khan and the Chief Ministers of Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for allegedly planning an “attack” on the federation during a protest here last month.

UN: Taliban faces threat from Islamic State, new resistance

Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers are maintaining close ties with al-Qaida as they consolidate control over the country, and their main military threat is coming from the Islamic State extremist group and guerrilla-style attacks by former Afghan government security personnel, UN experts said in a new report.

Nadal reaches 14th French Open final after Zverev quits with horror injury

Birthday boy Rafael Nadal reached his 14th French Open final on Friday after Alexander Zverev was forced to quit their semi-final after suffering a horror right ankle injury. Zverev had to leave the court in a wheelchair after turning his ankle trailing 7-6 (10/8), 6-6 after more than three hours of play.

French Open | Ruud beats Cilic to reach his 1st Slam final

Casper Ruud has become the first Norwegian man to reach a Grand Slam singles final by eliminating 2014 U.S. Open champion Marin Cilic 3-6, 6-4, 6-2, 6-2 at Roland Garros. The eighth-seeded Ruud is 23 and never had been past the fourth round at any major tournament until now.