Want strong Opposition, don’t hold resentment against any party or individual, says PM Modi 

“I want parties in the grip of parivarvad free (mukt) themselves from this disease and get themselves treated,” Mr. Modi said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and UP CM Yogi Adityanath arrives to attend the an event in Lucknow on June 3, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that when he targets parivarvad or dynasticm in politics, he does not hold any personal resentment against any political party of particular individual and asserted that he wants a strong Opposition in the country.

“I want a strong Opposition in the country and political parties committed to democracy. I want parties in the grip of parivarvad free (mukt) themselves from this disease and get themselves treated,” Mr. Modi said.

“I don’t have personal narazgi (resentment) against any political party or particular individual,” the PM said at an event in Paraunkh, the ancestral village of President Ramnath Kovind in Kanpur Dehat.

Mr. Modi said that while we discuss the strength of democracy, in context of a person from a rural background going on to become the President of the country, “we must also beware of challenges such as parivarvad.”

It’s parivarvad that “strangulates talent not just in politics but in all fields and prevents them from moving forward,” said the PM

Mr. Modi said that when he talks of parivarvad, some people feel it is a political statement and that he was speaking against a political party. “This is how it is publicized. I see that those who fit my definition of parivarvad are furious at me. These parivarvadis in different corners of the country are uniting against me,” said Mr. Modi.

The “parivarvadis” are also unhappy that the youth was taking his stance against parivarvad seriously, said Mr. Modi as he advised his political opponents to not draw any wrong meaning out of his words.

He advised his political opponents, the “parivarvadis,” to get themselves treated and that this would strengthen democracy in the country. This would also provide the youth of the country more opportunities to enter poltics, added the PM. However, he said he was “expecting too much from parivarvadi parties.”