DGCA finds fake documents in aviation exam applications

Terming it a serious threat to safety, the Directorate warns of criminal action

The DGCA has found fake documents being submitted by many applicants for various licences, ratings and certificate examinations. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has found fake documents being submitted by many applicants for various licences, ratings and certificate examinations.

Terming it a “serious threat” to aviation safety, the DGCA said it would initiate criminal proceedings against those submitting fabricated/false documents and fake websites that were facilitating to generate computer number for such applications.

“The issue involved is very serious in nature and is a serious threat to aviation safety,” the DGCA said in a note on Thursday.

Permanent debarment

The DGCA warned candidates indulging in submission of fabricated/false documents of permanent debarment from all examinations conducted by the organisation.

The fake documents scam has been unearthed a month after the national aviation regulator warned of numerous fake (unrecognised by the DGCA) Remote Pilot Training Organisation (RPTO) offering Remote Pilot Training Programme, claiming to be approved by the competent authority to lure the candidates by misleading advertisements.

It further gave an alert about a few NGOs, federations, Trust, associations etc. giving misleading advertisements on their websites, claiming to be associated with the DGCA and collecting membership fee from drone startups and companies in the drone industry.