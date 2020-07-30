Morning Digest: MHA issues new guidelines for Unlock 3; Rajasthan Governor calls Assembly election from August 14, and more

Gymnasiums and yoga institutes will open from August 5, night curfew will end even as educational institutions, metro rail services and cinema halls will remain shut till the end of August, according to the fresh guidelines for Unlock 3 issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs on July 29.

The new National Education Policy approved by the Union Cabinet on Wednesday will introduce four-year undergraduate degrees with multiple entry and exit options, abolish the M.Phil. degree, and establish a common higher education regulator with fee fixation for both private and public institutions. It also envisions universalisation of early childhood education from ages 3 to 6 by 2030, a new school curriculum with coding and vocational studies from Class 6, and a child’s mother tongue being used as the medium of instruction till Class 5.

The deadlock over convening the Rajasthan Assembly ended on July 29 with Governor Kalraj Mishra agreeing to call a session from August 14.

Former J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti is the only mainstream political leader who continues to be under detention, after the special status of J&K under Article 370 of the Constitution was revoked and the State was downgraded to a Union Territory almost a year ago.

Rajasthan Assembly Speaker, C.P. Joshi, on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court against the State High Court’s July 24 order effectively deferring his disqualification action against ousted deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and 18 other dissident Congress legislators.

Half the people, or 57%, tested in the slums in Mumbai had been exposed to and developed antibodies against the SARS-CoV-2 virus as compared with only 16% of those tested in residential societies, according to a survey conducted by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation in three wards of Mumbai.

Calling the disengagement of Indian and Chinese troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) “a good thing”, a senior Trump administration official said the pressure China had put on India would have a long-term impact on their dynamics.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday congratulated the Indian Air Force (IAF) on acquiring the Rafale fighters but continued to target the Narendra Modi government over the pricing of the aircraft and the way the deal was handled.

Three people drowned on Wednesday taking the death toll in the floods since May 22 to 107. Another 26 were killed in landslips triggered by intermittent heavy rainfall during the period.

Tocilizumab, a drug that was recommended by the Indian Council for Medical Research ( ICMR) for emergency use in coronavirus (COVID-19) patients, has been found to be ineffective in reducing the associated pneumonia, according to a press release issued by its promoters.

The Trust to build a mosque in Ayodhya, following the verdict of the Supreme Court in the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi title suit, would have a maximum of 15 members, the Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board announced on Wednesday as it constituted the body.

West Indies captain Jason Holder hopes England will tour the Caribbean before the end of the year in response to his side braving the coronavirus pandemic by coming to Britain.