More than 16.5 lakh people still affected in 21 districts in Assam

Three people drowned on Wednesday taking the death toll in the floods since May 22 to 107. Another 26 were killed in landslips triggered by intermittent heavy rainfall during the period.
Officials of the State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said 16.55 lakh people continue to be affected across 21 districts while the number of people in relief camps reduced marginally to 37,012 during the last 24 hours.
“A person each died in Barpeta, Kokrajhar and Kamrup districts. Rescue personnel saved 36 people and took them to safety,” an ASDMA spokesperson said.
Worst-affected district
Goalpara continued to be the worst-affected district with 4.19 lakh people marooned followed by Morigaon (2.63 lakh), South Salmara (2.49 lakh), Dhubri (2.22 lakh) and Barpeta (1.86 lakh).
Officials said the situation this time had aggravated due to the damage and breaching of 217 embankments. The floods have also damaged 187 bridges and culverts in 26 districts and 1,937 roads across 30 districts.
The water level in the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve subsided substantially overnight. Officials said 65% is now under water and 26 of the 223 anti-poaching camps inundated.
The floods have so far killed 142 animals, including 15 one-horned rhinos while 165 animals were rescued.
