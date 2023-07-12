July 12, 2023 07:59 am | Updated 08:14 am IST

SC asks Manipur to ‘duly consider’ including Zo-Kuki tribe members in teams overseeing relief camps

The Supreme Court on July 11 asked the Manipur government to ‘duly consider’ including members of the Zo-Kuki tribes in the teams of MLAs and Ministers formed by the State to oversee the supervision and management of relief camps for victims of the violence. The fact that not a single MLA from the Zo-Kuki tribes was part of these teams was brought to light in court by advocate Nizam Pasha, appearing for Zomi Students Federation, before a Bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud.

Himachal Pradesh’s battle with the ‘fury of nature’ is also a man-made disaster, say experts

In less than a month since the onset of monsoon this year, from June 24 to July 10, over 41 landslides, 29 flash floods, and one cloud burst have occurred so far in Himachal Pradesh, with relentless rains pounding the hill State and leaving behind a trail of destruction. At least 80 people have lost their lives in the rain-related incidents. This has yet again triggered a debate over whether the ongoing ‘fury of nature’ is a manmade disaster inevitably visited upon the Himalayan region.

ISRO completes launch rehearsal of Chandrayaan-3 mission

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Tuesday completed the launch rehearsal of the Chandrayaan-3 mission. “Chandrayaan-3 mission: The ‘Launch Rehearsal’ simulating the entire launch preparation and process lasting 24 hours has been concluded,” the space agency tweeted. India’s third moon mission, Chandrayaan-3, is scheduled to be launched on July 14, 2023, at 2.35 p.m. from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.

One more African cheetah, Tejas, dies in M.P.’s Kuno National Park

One more African cheetah died in Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park (KNP) on July 11, a senior forest department official said The male cheetah, Tejas, was brought to KNP in Sheopur district from South Africa in February this year. “Cheetah Tejas, aged around four years, died in KNP due to suspected infighting,” Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (PCCF) Wildlife J.S. Chauhan told PTI.

GST Council holds 50th meeting; agrees to levy 28% tax on online gaming on full face value, cancer-related drugs among exempted items

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council, at its 50th meeting on July 11, reduced or clarified the tax rate on some items ranging from uncooked or unfried snack pellets to special utility vehicles (SUVs), exempted imported drugs to treat cancer and rare diseases, and brought an end to a years-long debate on tax treatment of online gaming, casinos and horse racing.

In rare meet with foreign envoy, Home Minister Shah interacts with U.S. Ambassador to India

U.S. Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti called on Home Minister Amit Shah on July 11 to discuss “building on the positive outcomes” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the United States two weeks ago, the first such meeting between a U.S. envoy and the Home Minister since 2015.

As deadline nears, Law Commission gets 46 lakh responses on Uniform Civil Code

As the deadline to send views on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) ends in two days, the Law Commission has so far received nearly 46 lakh responses, sources said on July 11. The Commission is also likely to call certain organisations and people for a personal hearing in the coming days. Some of these invitation letters have already been sent, they said.

Diversity, equality, inclusivity make higher education comprehensive: President Murmu

A two-day visitor’s conference, hosted by President Droupadi Murmu and visitors of about 160 Centrally sponsored educational institutions, discussed diversity, equality, inclusivity and wellness in higher education institutions in the country. Representatives and academics from various Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT), National Institutes of Technology, Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research, National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research and Central Universities attended the conference along with Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and other senior Ministry officials.

Cash-strapped Pakistan receives $2 billion from Saudi Arabia: Pakistan Finance Minister Dar

Pakistan has received deposits of $2 billion from Saudi Arabia, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said on July 11, ahead of a key meeting of the IMF to endorse a loan for the cash-strapped country. Last month, the Pakistan government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) reached a long-awaited staff-level agreement to inject a $3 billion Standby Arrangement (SBA) into the ailing economy after months-long negotiations that pushed the country to the brink of default.

‘Global spending on COVID-19 likely to touch $500 billion by 2027’

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories expects COVID-19 to remain a major driver for global medicine spending in the coming years. “Global spending on COVID-19 is expected to touch about $500 billion in the seven years leading to 2027,” the pharma major said in its 2022-23 annual report, two months after the World Health Organisation declared that the virus is no longer a public health emergency of international concern.