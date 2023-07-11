HamberMenu
One more African cheetah, Tejas, dies in M.P.'s Kuno National Park

The male cheetah, Tejas, was brought to KNP in Sheopur district from South Africa in February this year

July 11, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - Bhopal

PTI
A cheetah at Kuno National Park, in Sheopur, on June 6, 2023.

A cheetah at Kuno National Park, in Sheopur, on June 6, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

One more African cheetah died in Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park (KNP) on July 11, a senior forest department official said.

ALSO READ
Kuno National Park unsuitable to host all 20 cheetahs, not enough prey, says scientist

The male cheetah, Tejas, was brought to KNP in Sheopur district from South Africa in February this year.

“Cheetah Tejas, aged around four years, died in KNP due to suspected infighting,” Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (PCCF) Wildlife J.S. Chauhan told PTI.

Also read: Death of 2 cheetahs: M.P. Forest Department writes to Centre to seek ‘alternate site’ for spotted animals

The feline, brought from South Africa as part of the ambitious cheetah reintroduction programme, was in an enclosure at the time of the incident, the official said.

Related Topics

Madhya Pradesh / wildlife / nature and wildlife

