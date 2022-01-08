Morning Digest | India adds over a lakh COVID-19 cases again; 14th round of India-China military talks on January 12, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

Adverse reactions due to COVID-19 vaccination are much lower in teenagers compared to adults, said National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) chief, Dr. N.K. Arora on Friday, adding that Covaxin, which is being given to children between 15-18 years in India, is safe and backed by science and data.

India reported over a lakh new cases of COVID-19 yet again in a singleday. Its tally of 1,17,100 new cases on Friday has taken the total so far to 3,52,26,386. This includes 3,007 cases of Omicron reported across 27 States and Union Territories, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday. Out of the total Omicron cases reported so far, 1,199 people have recovered or migrated. Maharashtra recorded the highest number of 876 cases, followed by Delhi at 465, Karnataka 333, Rajasthan 291, Kerala 305 and Gujarat 204.

India and China are set to hold the 14th round of Corps Commander talks on January 12, when they will attempt to take forward the stalled process of disengagement and de-escalation in eastern Ladakh. The next round of senior military talks are scheduled to be held on January 12, two government sources independently confirmed on Friday. The Indian delegation for the talks will be led this time by Lieutenant General Anindya Sengupta, who took over as the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Leh-based 14 Corps early this week. He was part of the talks in the previous round as well.

The Health Ministry on Friday said there was no need for new registration for taking the third precautionary dose. “Those who have taken two doses of COVID-19 vaccine can directly take an appointment or walk in to any vaccination centre,” the Ministry said. It added that online appointment facility would also start by Saturday evening. Vaccination with on-site appointment starts on January 10.

Back home in Jorhat, Bulli Bai app case accused Niraj Bishnoi’s parents said he was socially cut off and lived in a world of his own. Raj Kumari Bishnoi, Niraj’s mother – a housewife, stated that the son was only close to her. While growing up, he never liked to interact with people or enjoy festivals. “You know children like to play, look forward to festivals and have friends. Niraj didn’t have friends. He never liked any festival, was never excited about any,” she noted. He also never liked to use his mobile phone a lot, she observed. He, however, was hooked to his laptop. “He was working on projects and assignments, he would say. I am an uneducated woman, so I never asked anything further.”

Accusing the BJP of ‘defaming’ Punjab, Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday shared a clip from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s January 5 trip to the State in which persons carrying a BJP flag and raising slogans in honour of Mr. Modi can be seen on the flyover.

The reduced severity of Omicron is good news for now, but it is the result of an “evolutionary mistake” as COVID-19 is transmitting very efficiently and there is no reason for it to become milder, indicating that the next variant could be more virulent, a leading Indian-origin scientist from the University of Cambridge has warned.

The Central team probing the “serious lapses” in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security during his Ferozepur tour visited the town on Friday and interacted with senior officials. Meanwhile, the Punjab Government submitted a report to the Centre saying an FIR had been registered in the matter. The 26-second clip showed the Prime Minister’s vehicle being greeted with cheers of ‘Modi Zindabad’ by a group of people who were on a parallel carriage way of the flyover where his convoy had stopped due to blockade by protesting farmers.

India’s gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to grow by 9.2% in the current financial year following last fiscal’s 7.3% contraction, the National Statistical Office (NSO) said in its first advance estimates of economic output released on Friday, amid concerns over the likely impact of a third wave of the COVID pandemic. The NSO, however, made clear that these were “early projections” that did not factor in actual performance of various indicators as well as measures that may be taken to contain the spread of COVID-19.

A day after New Delhi said a bridge being constructed by China across Pangong Lake in Eastern Ladakh was in an area under “illegal” occupation for six decades, Beijing said its infrastructure “falls within its sovereignty”. The bridge under construction connects the north and south banks of Pangong Lake, and officials said it would bolster Chinese capabilities to move troops and equipment between its garrisons on the two sides. The construction, officials said, was around 25 km on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Friday expressed serious concern on the condition of slum residents in Mumbai and asked the Secretary, Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), for a report on the status of housing for the economically weaker sections (EWS).

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) will hear on January 31 the complaint filed by former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officer Sameer Wankhede, who had claimed harassment. The commission has asked the Maharashtra Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police (DGP) and the Mumbai Police Commissioner, along with the Union Home Secretary, to appear for in-person hearing before it on January 31.

Kagiso Rabada is special. A rare diamond in a land of precious stones. He’s so unique that among all Test bowlers — from the era of ‘uncovered’ pitches to the ‘covered’ times — he has the second best strike rate of 41.0 for those with 100 wickets or more. Only England’s G.A. Lohmann — he played between 1886 and 1896 — has a better strike rate of 34.1. However, Lohmann finished with 112 wickets from 18 matches on ‘uncovered’ pitches and Rabada already has 226 scalps from 49 Tests on ‘covered’ tracks.

Sidney Poitier, who broke through racial barriers as the first Black winner of the Best Actor Oscar for his role in Lilies of the Field, and inspired a generation during the civil rights movement, has died at age 94, an official from the Bahamian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Friday. Mr. Poitier created a distinguished film legacy in a single year with three 1967 films at a time when segregation prevailed in much of the United States.