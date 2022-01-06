Lt. Gen. Sengupta takes over as Leh-based 14 Corps commander

He replaces Lt. Gen. Menon who led the last few rounds of talks with China

As India and China attempt to work out dates for the 14th round of Corps Commander level talks, the Army’s Leh-based 14 Corps saw a change of guard on Wednesday as Lt. Gen. Anindya Sengupta took over as the General Officer Commanding (GOC), Fire and Fury Corps, replacing Lt. Gen. P.G.K. Menon, who led the last few rounds of talks from the Indian side.

Lt. Gen. Sengupta was part of the Indian delegation during the 13th round of talks which ended in a stalemate, with both sides exchanging sharp statements on the outcome.

Prior to taking over this appointment, Lt. Gen. Sengupta was Director General, Strategic Planning, at the Army Headquarters in New Delhi. He was commissioned into the Punjab Regiment in June 1987 and is an alumni of the National Defence Academy, the Defence Services Staff College (DSSC), the Army War College and the National Defence College.

Since the stand-off began in May 2020, India and China have held talks at various levels — diplomatic, political and military, but the Corps Commander-level talks have been the main platform to work out disengagement and de-escalation to end the stand-off in eastern Ladakh.