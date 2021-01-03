Morning Digest: India becomes first country to culture U.K. variant strain, Pakistan arrests LeT leader Lakhvi, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

Nearly five years after he was released on bail in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks case, Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) operations commander Zaki-ur-Rahman Lakhvi was arrested in Pakistan by its Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on charges of using terror funds.

India’s first indigenously developed COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin, has been recommended for “restricted use in emergency situation, subject to multiple regulatory conditionalties” by the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) of Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), here on Saturday.

India has successfully cultured the new coronavirus strain, which originated in the U.K., the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said on Saturday.

Free COVID vaccination will be provided to three crore health care and frontline workers in the first phase of vaccination, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Saturday while taking stock of the nation-wide vaccination dry run conducted in 125 districts across 285 sites.

Usurious moneylending, or kandhu vatti, has always been a nightmare in Tamil Nadu. Lives have been lost due to the many variations that usury goes by in the State — meter vatti, rocket vatti and computer vatti.

Aditpur has not been known for academics. But this village, about 20 km from western Assam’s Barpeta town, is teaching the Constitution of India to “doubtful” Indians who have never heard of it.

Munawar Faruqui, a stand-up comedian from Gujarat, was on Saturday arrested along with four others after the son of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA filed a complaint accusing them of passing “indecent remarks about Hindu deities and Union Home Minister Amit Shah” during a show here.

The Union Labour and Employment Ministry has sought comments and objections on the draft Model Standing Orders, which are the legally-binding documents that govern service conditions of workers, for the service, manufacturing and mining sectors, a Ministry statement said on Saturday.

A coalition of 11 Republican senators announced on Saturday it will challenge the outcome of the Presidential election by voting to reject electors from some States when Congress meets next week to certify the Electoral College results that confirmed President-elect Joe Biden won.

The Central Crime Branch of the Chennai Police has arrested two Chinese nationals in Bengaluru for operating predatory instant loan apps illegally.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and chose to bowl Sunday in the second cricket test against Pakistan.Williamson said the pitch at Hagley Oval was less green than usual but New Zealand still saw an opportunity for early success if its bowlers put the ball “in the right places.”