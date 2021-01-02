Mumbai attack mastermind and LeT operations commander Lakhvi arrested in Pakistan: Official

Mumbai attack mastermind and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operations commander Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi was arrested on Saturday in Pakistan on terror-financing charges, an official said.
Lakhvi, who was on bail since 2015 in the Mumbai attack case, was arrested by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab province. However, the CTD did not reveal the place of his arrest.
“Following an intelligence-based operation conducted by the CTD Punjab, proscribed organisation LeT leader Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi was arrested on charges of terrorism-financing,” it said.
It further said that Lakhvi, 61, was arrested in a case of terrorism financing registered in a police station of CTD Lahore.
“Lakhvi is accused of running a dispensary, using funds collected for terrorism-financing. He and others also collected funds from this dispensary and used these funds for further terrorism-financing. He also used these funds for personal expenses,” the CTD said.
The CTD said that in addition to belonging to proscribed organisation LeT, Lakhvi is also a UN designated individual.
“His trial will be held before the Anti-Terrorism Court in Lahore,” it added.
