January 29, 2023 07:30 am | Updated 07:31 am IST

UN General Assembly president's 3-day India visit begins on Sunday

President of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Csaba Korosi will arrive in India on a three-day visit on Sunday, during which he is expected to discuss with his Indian interlocutors, ways to deal with various challenges facing the globe.

World looking at India with high expectations, says PM Modi at a gathering of Gujjars

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the world was looking at India with high expectations and the country had asserted itself at the global forums with strength and power. The “new India” was also correcting the mistakes committed in the past, Mr. Modi said.

Palestinian teen injures two in a new gun attack in east Jerusalem

A 13-year-old Palestinian opened fire in east Jerusalem on Saturday, January 28, 2023, wounding two Israelis, officials said, a day after another attacker killed seven outside a synagogue in the deadliest attack in the city since 2008.

Banjaras divided as RSS plans event to ‘bring them into Sanatan Dharma fold’

In a bid to bring the Banjaras firmly into the Hindu fold, an organisation supported by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is hosting a five-day gathering of the nomadic community in Maharashtra this week.

Why do LIC, SBI continue to invest in Adani group, Opposition asks

Opposition leaders across party lines on Saturday raised concerns about the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India and the State Bank of India’s (SBI) exposure to the Adani group, questioning the Union government’s silence on the issue.

Sea winds eat away 11th century Sundarbans temple

An ancient terracotta temple in West Bengal’s Sundarbans, which has survived the ravages of time for a millennia, is now facing a very modern threat. The impact of climate change, especially the increase in air salinity, is gradually eroding the outer wall of Jatar Deul, an eleventh century structure, which is located at Raidighi in South 24 Parganas, only a few kilometres from the sea.

Joshimath Crisis: Declare Himalayas as eco sensitive zone and regulate the big projects, demands Swadeshi Jagran Manch

Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM), an affiliate of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Saturday said that several “overambitious” projects under execution in the Himalayas of Uttarakhand are causing irreversible damage to the State and its people and hence must be stopped.

Innovation to drive India’s journey to becoming a developed nation by 2047: Piyush Goyal

Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Saturday underscored the need to create an international network of mentors, investors and entrepreneurs to strengthen the global startup ecosystem.

Post Bharat Jodo Yatra, Congress focus will be on building Team Kharge

As the Bharat Jodo Yatra (BJY) wraps up on Monday, the next big focus for the Congress will be to formalise a team for its newly elected party chief Mallikarjun Kharge at the plenary next month.

Thousands converge on Tirumala for Ratha Sapthami in Andhra Pradesh

A sea of humanity converged on the hill temple of Lord Venkateswara to take part in the Ratha Sapthami festival here on Saturday. The festival took off to a ceremonious start with the procession of ‘Surya Prabha Vahanam’ at the break of the dawn and concluded with ‘Chandra Prabha Vahanam’ in the night.

CPI (M) expels branch committee member over his alleged involvement in banned tobacco products smuggling case

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] on Saturday expelled party Valiyamaram West branch committee member Vijayakrishnan over his alleged involvement in a case related to the smuggling of banned tobacco products.

Anger and protest in Memphis after police beating video released

About 50 protesters gathered on Friday night in Memphis, in the southern U.S., demanding justice after a video was released showing police violently arresting Tyre Nichols, a young Black man who died a few days after the incident.

Moscow says 14 killed in Ukraine strike on eastern hospital

Russia’s Defence Ministry on Saturday accused the Ukrainian Army of striking a hospital in the eastern Lugansk region, leaving 14 dead and injuring 24 others. On Saturday morning in the town of Novoaidar, “the Ukrainian armed forces deliberately attacked the building of a district hospital with rockets of a US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system,” the Ministry said in a statement.

BJP has resolved the Mahadayi issue, while Cong. and JD(S) were fooling people: Amit Shah

The BJP government at the Centre has resolved the Mahadayi river water issue and cleared the project plan by Karnataka, which will benefit farmers in several districts, Amit Shah, Union Home Minister, said on Saturday.