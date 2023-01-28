Thousands converge on Tirumala for Ratha Sapthami in Andhra Pradesh

January 28, 2023 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - TIRUMALA

A sea of humanity converged on the hill temple of Lord Venkateswara to take part in the Ratha Sapthami festival here on Saturday.

The festival took off to a ceremonious start with the procession of ‘Surya Prabha Vahanam’ at the break of the dawn and concluded with ‘Chandra Prabha Vahanam’ in the night.

It was a chock-a-block at the north-west corner of the temple town as tens of thousands of devotees congregated at the junction to catch a glimpse of the sun’s rays fall on the feet of Lord Malayappa mounted atop Surya Prabha Vahanam.

The rhythmic recitation of hymns from ‘Aditya Hridayam’ and ‘Suryastakam’ by over 100 students belonging to S.V. Bala Mandir further added to the festive atmosphere, which by then was already soaked in the chanting of ‘Govinda namam’ by the devotees.

The spiritual ecstasy reached its crescendo and the mammoth gathering went into raptures as the first rays of the sun touched the feet of the deity.

Thousands of devotees offered ‘harati’ from their respective positions providing a visual feast to the onlookers.

As the day progressed, the processions of other vahanams such as Chinna Sesha, Garuda, Hanumantha, Kalpa Vriksha, and Sarva Bhoopala were also organised at regular intervals before culminating with Chandra Prabha.

Thousands of devotees also had a holy dip in the ‘pushkarini’ during the ‘Chakrasnanam’ organised in the afternoon.

TTD Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy and JEO Sada Bharghavi ensured uninterrupted supply of free food, drinking water and milk to thousands of devotees who remained in the galleries from dawn to dusk in their quest to witness all the processions.

Meanwhile, the day was also marred by excesses by security personnel. Devotees complained about lack of a safe exist. They said that they were either forced to wait for a long time in the galleries after conclusion of each procession, or take a circuitous route to reach their cottages.