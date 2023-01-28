Innovation to drive India’s journey to becoming a developed nation by 2047: Piyush Goyal

January 28, 2023 10:06 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Saturday underscored the need to create an international network of mentors, investors and entrepreneurs to strengthen the global startup ecosystem.

The Minister, who was virtually addressing the inaugural session of the two-day inception meeting of Startup20 that got under way in Hyderabad, said this highlighting how startups can play a major role in helping address various global challenges.

Startup20 is a new engagement group of G20 and proposed by India as part of its presidency of the grouping of countries, which contribute to around 85% of global GDP and account for two-third of the global population. Pointing out that individual nations will not be able to change the world, Mr.Goyal said “it is the collective responsibility of the world to create an inclusive, supportive and sustainable startup ecosystem to address global challenges” from climate change, poverty to inequality.

India was proud to highlight the progress and potential of the global startup ecosystem as the host nation of G20, he said, listing the initiatives for startups in the country since the launch of Startup India programme, of the Centre, in 2016. The focus on fostering entrepreneurship and promoting newer ideas has helped the country in the areas of financial inclusion, education as well as in the battle against the pandemic.

“We believe innovation will be strongest pillar to help us make India a developed nation in the next 25 years,” the Minister said. Innovation is poised to play a major role in spurring economic growth as well as towards societal inclusion and environment sustainability. A focus on innovation and ease of doing business (EODB) measures helped India climb 41 ranks in the global innovation index, from 81, in seven years, he said.

Expecting the discussions, over two days, to lay foundation for the G20 leaders to deliberate and start a global startup revolution, Mr. Goyal hoped the Start20 will become a powerful body that will change the way the world recognises and respects startups.

An official release said the Startup20 meeting will create a global narrative for supporting startups and fostering synergies between startups, corporates, investors, innovation agencies and other key ecosystem stakeholders. G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant said the decision of the Startup20, to be arrived through consensus, will form part of the G20 communique.

Addressing the meeting, Union Minister of Culture G. Kishan Reddy said G-20 under India’s presidency aims to set the course for acting responsibly, aiming for joint cooperation and achieving and sharing successes. On the startup ecosystem in the country, he said, “India is the ideal location for today’s start-up engagement group as we have close to 85,000 registered startups with 100 plus unicorns at a combined valuation of $350 billion. With the third highest number of unicorns in the world, it is only a matter of time before India leads this list”.

Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Prakash, Secretary to the Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade Anurag Jain, CEO of NITI Aayog Parameswaran Iyer were among those who addressed the inaugural session.

Telangana Industries and IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan said the State government has taken a positive stand in terms of encouraging innovation and entrepreneurship and able to create “amazing institutions” such a technology startup incubator T-Hub.