Morning Digest | India-France defence ties take a bigger leap; Trump ordered to pay $83 million to Jean Carroll in defamation trial, and more

January 27, 2024 07:44 am | Updated 07:45 am IST

India-France defence ties take a bigger leap

India and France have announced a “defence industrial roadmap” for cooperation on defence production, for future collaboration on “co-design and co-development” of military hardware, as well as key agreements on space cooperation, officials said.

Donald Trump ordered by jury to pay $83 million to Jean Carroll in damages for defamation

A jury in New York ordered former U.S. President and 2024 candidate Donald Trump on Friday to pay $83.3 million to compensate the writer E. Jean Carroll whom he was found to have sexually assaulted and defamed.

Maharashtra government says it has accepted demands of Maratha quota activist, draws up draft Ordinance

The Maharashtra government on Friday night said it has accepted “all demands” from pro-Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil after he threatened to march to the country’s commercial capital to stage an indefinite hunger strike.

Women steal the show at Republic Day parade

As women led the 75th Republic Day Parade on Kartavya Path on January 26, young girls beamed with pride, hoping to occupy the same space one day. Nari Shakti was on display as Major Saumya Shukla of the Army Service Corps unfurled the National Flag and Lieutenant Priyanka Sevda of the 262 Field Regiment led the Pinaka rocket system.

Doors never close for ever in politics, says BJP leader Sushil Modi

Giving a strong indication that Janata Dal(U) leader and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar may be returning to the National Democratic Alliance, senior BJP MP and former Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on January 26 said that “doors never get closed permanently in politics” and “they open as per requirement”.

Government makes its clear that Aadhaar no proof of citizenship, birth date

New Aadhaar cards and PDF versions of the identity document have started including a more explicit and prominent disclaimer that they are “a proof of identity, not of citizenship or date of birth,” signalling to government departments and other organisations to not use it for those purposes.

Yemen Houthi rebels fire a missile at U.S. warship, escalating worst Mideast sea conflict in decades

Yemen’s Houthi rebels launched a missile Friday at a U.S. warship patrolling the Gulf of Aden, forcing it to shoot down the projectile, and struck a British vessel as their aggressive attacks on maritime traffic continue.

New Zealand name Williamson, Ravindra for Proteas Tests

Star batters Kane Williamson and Rachin Ravindra were named Friday in the New Zealand squad for the two-match home Test series, starting next week, against an inexperienced South Africa side.

Nagaland CM calls for ‘thorough discussion’ on Centre’s decision to fence India-Myanmar border

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on January 26 said the decision of the Centre to fence the India-Myanmar border needs thorough discussion before being implemented.

Five-judge SC Bench to sit on January 27 to suo motu hear conflict between Calcutta High Court judges

A Bench of five seniormost judges of the Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud on Friday scheduled a special sitting on Saturday (January 27) to suo motu hear a controversy over sitting Calcutta High Court judge, Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay, pronouncing a judicial order accusing his colleague of “acting” in favour of a political party in West Bengal.

Alabama execution using nitrogen gas, the first ever, again puts US at front of death penalty debate

A man put to death using nitrogen gas appeared to shake and convulse on the gurney as Alabama carried out the first-of-its-kind execution that once again placed the U.S. at the forefront of the debate over capital punishment.

Airbus, Tata team up to set up India’s first private helicopter assembly line

In the backdrop of French President Emmanuel Macron’s visit to India, Airbus Helicopters has announced that it is partnering with the Tata Group to establish a Final Assembly Line (FAL) for civil helicopters in the country, making it India’s first helicopter assembly facility in the private sector.

U.S. pauses funding to U.N. agency for Palestinians after claims staffers were involved in Hamas attack

The U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees fired a number of its staffers in Gaza suspected of taking part in the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas and other militants on southern Israel, its director said on January 26, prompting the United States — the agency’s biggest donor — to temporarily halt its funding.