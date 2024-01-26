Morning Digest | 132 Padma awards this year, Centre announces on eve of Republic Day; There existed a Hindu temple prior to construction of Gyanvapi mosque, ASI survey says, and more

January 26, 2024 07:53 am | Updated 07:53 am IST

There existed a Hindu temple prior to construction of Gyanvapi mosque: Archaeological Survey of India

The western wall of the Gyanvapi mosque located in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, is the remaining part of a pre-existing Hindu temple, says the ground penetrating radar (GPR) survey report of the structure prepared by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

Ram Temple proves people’s trust in judicial process: President Murmu

The Ram temple at Ayodhya, believed to be the god’s birthplace, is a testament to people’s “enormous trust” in the judicial process, President Droupadi Murmu said on January 25 in her address to the nation on the eve of India’s 75th Republic Day.

‘Census’ on terror links, foreign ties held in J&K

Security forces and the police are conducting a “Census” in Jammu and Kashmir, which besides names and phone numbers of residents, also seeks to know if a family member has terror links, has visited a foreign country, latitude-longitude details of the property, if the premises has CCTV cameras installed, and whether any encounter had taken place at the house.

2024 Padma awards | Venkaiah, Vyjayantimala, Chiranjeevi among Padma Vibhushan awardees; Vijaykant honoured with Padma Bhushan

Former Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu, actors Chiranjeevi and Vyjayanthimala Bali, and Bharatanatyam dancer Padma Subrahmanyam will be conferred with Padma Vibhushan, the country’s second highest civilian award, the Central government announced on the eve of Republic Day.

Nitish Kumar may skip Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra; likely to join hands with NDA again

Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar looks set to exit the ruling mahagathbandhan in the State as well as the Opposition’s INDIA bloc and return to the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Myanmar ethnic minority fighters claim control of port town

Fighters from a Myanmar ethnic minority armed group have seized control of a port town after more than two months of intense clashes with junta troops, they said.

A day after she severed ties with Congress, Kharge reaches out to Mamata

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge reached out to Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee a day after she severed ties with the Congress and declared that the TMC will be contesting the 2024 Lok Sabha polls alone.

NASA’s little helicopter on Mars has logged its last flight

The space agency announced Thursday that the 4-pound (1.8-kilogram) chopper named Ingenuity can no longer fly because of rotor blade damage. While it remains upright and in contact with flight controllers, its $85 million mission is officially over, officials said.

Nawaz Sharif’s daughter says Pakistan’s military establishment brought her father back from U.K.

The daughter of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has acknowledged that Pakistan’s powerful military establishment brought her father back from the U.K. where he was in self-imposed exile for four years, confirming what his opponents have been alleging ahead of the general election on February 8.

Microsoft lays off 1,900 employees in its gaming division following Activision Blizzard buyout

Microsoft is laying off about 1,900 employees in its gaming division, according to an internal company memo, just over three months since the tech giant completed its $69 billion purchase of video game maker Activision Blizzard.

President approves gallantry awards to 80 military personnel, including 12 posthumous

President Droupadi Murmu has approved gallantry awards to 80 military personnel, including 12 posthumous, on the eve of 75th Republic Day. These include six Kirti Chakras, including three posthumous; 16 Shaurya Chakras, including two posthumous; 53 Sena Medals, including seven posthumous; one Nao Sena Medal (Gallantry) and four Vayu Sena Medals (Gallantry).

ISRO successfully deploys magnetometer boom on Aditya-L1 in Halo orbit

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Thursday, January 25, said that the 6-metre long magnetometer boom on the Aditya-L1 satellite has been successfully deployed.

Colombia declares emergency over raging forest fires

Colombia has declared a state of emergency in two regions as dozens of forest fires burned wide swathes of the country and left the capital choking on smoke during record temperatures linked with the El Nino weather phenomenon.