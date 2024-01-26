GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Myanmar ethnic minority fighters claim control of port town

New Google Earth images of Pauktaw showed a block of the downtown area reduced almost entirely to rubble and damage to several buildings near its harbour

January 26, 2024 03:50 am | Updated 03:50 am IST - Bangkok

AFP
People flee from a village after renewed fighting between Myanmar’s military and the Arakan Army (AA), an ethnic minority armed group, in Pauktaw Township in western Rakhine state on November 19, 2023. File

People flee from a village after renewed fighting between Myanmar’s military and the Arakan Army (AA), an ethnic minority armed group, in Pauktaw Township in western Rakhine state on November 19, 2023. File | Photo Credit: AFP

Fighters from a Myanmar ethnic minority armed group have seized control of a port town after more than two months of intense clashes with junta troops, they said.

The Arakan Army (AA) said late on Wednesday it "completely controlled" Pauktaw, a town of 20,000 people close to a crucial deepwater port in the capital of western Rakhine state.

AA fighters briefly seized Pauktaw in November, shattering a fragile ceasefire that had largely held since the military's coup in 2021.

The junta has used artillery and naval ships to bombard the town almost daily since, and strafed it with gunfire from helicopters, residents said.

New Google Earth images of Pauktaw showed a block of the downtown area reduced almost entirely to rubble and damage to several buildings near its harbour.

Several buildings in the police station compound were destroyed too.

Junta troops had left the town by boat on the evening of January 19, a source close to the AA told AFP, requesting anonymity.

AA fighters had set up checkpoints around the town and on Thursday exchanged fire with a military naval vessel, the source said.

AFP was unable to confirm the AA claim, and communications with Pauktaw remained patchy.

A source close to the AA told AFP earlier this week that its fighters were conducting "clearance operations" in the town.

The junta has not commented on recent clashes in Pauktaw.

Thousands displaced

Around 18,000 people had been displaced from the area due to fighting, the United Nations said in November.

Pauktaw is 25 kilometres east of the State capital Sittwe, home to a deepwater port partly financed by India as it seeks to deepen economic linkages with Myanmar.

Earlier this week, Myanmar's chambers of commerce hosted talks with an Indian business delegation on "upgrading" operations at Sittwe port, junta-backed media reported Thursday.

Travel between Sittwe and Pauktaw was severely restricted by new military gates and checkpoints, a Pauktaw resident currently in Sittwe told AFP on Thursday, requesting anonymity for security reasons.

In its Wednesday statement, the AA said "intense" clashes were ongoing in Mrauk-U, Minbya, Kyauktaw and Rathedaung townships in Rakhine, without giving details.

The AA has fought an on-and-off war for years, seeking more autonomy for the state's ethnic Rakhine population.

It is one of dozens of ethnic minority armed groups that have battled Myanmar's military since independence from Britain in 1948.

Some groups want greater autonomy, while others simply want the right to run the lucrative trade in jade, drugs and timber in their territory.

The clashes in Rakhine come as the military and ethnic minority armed groups in northern Shan state accuse each other of breaching a China-brokered ceasefire.

Fighting had raged along the border with China since late October, with the military losing control of several towns and vital trade crossings to its northern neighbour.

Related Topics

World / Myanmar / national or ethnic minority

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.