Morning Digest | Home Ministry rushes team to Manipur after fresh violence; Devotees, leaders across the globe celebrate consecration of ‘Ram Lalla’, and more

January 23, 2024 08:15 am | Updated 08:15 am IST

PM Modi announces solar roof-top scheme for one crore households

Hours after the consecration of the Ram idol in Ayodhya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, citing divine inspiration, publicly announced a scheme to electrify one crore households with solar electricity.

After Sri Lanka bars entry of research vessels, Chinese ships ‘heading’ to Maldives

Chinese research vessel Xiang Yang Hong 03 is entering the Indian Ocean and headed to Maldives, according to Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) observers and maritime tracking portals. Official sources acknowledged the development but did not comment on it.

Home Ministry rushes team to Manipur; Meitei MLAs call for ‘positive action’ from Centre

The Union Home Ministry on January 22 rushed a team of officials led by A.K. Mishra, adviser (Northeast), to Manipur following the fresh spate of killings and violence in the State. The team, which includes Intelligence Bureau officials, met Chief Minister N. Biren Singh. It will meet various civil society groups from the tribal Kuki-Zo community and the Meitei community.

Tremors felt in Delhi-NCR after 7.2 magnitude quake hits China’s Xinjiang region

A strong earthquake of 7.2 magnitude struck the southern Xinjiang region of China late Monday night, with tremors being felt in some parts of the national capital region.

Devotees, leaders across the globe celebrate consecration of ‘Ram Lalla’

Joyous Ram devotees and members of the Indian diaspora around the world came together, including at the iconic Times Square in New York, for prayers, car rallies, cultural and other religious events along with live streaming to celebrate the consecration of ‘Ram Lalla’ in Ayodhya on Monday.

U.S., British militaries launch new round of joint strikes against multiple Houthi sites in Yemen

The U.S. and British militaries bombed multiple sites used by the Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen on Monday, the second time the two allies have conducted coordinated retaliatory strikes on an array of the rebels’ missile-launching capabilities, several U.S. officials said.

Linked Edappadi Palaniswami with Kodanad case only on the basis of media reports, Udhayanidhi Stalin tells Madras HC

DMK youth wing secretary and Tamil Nadu Minister for Sports and Youth Welfare Udhayanidhi Stalin on Monday told the Madras High Court that he had issued a statement linking AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami with the 2017 Kodanad estate heist-cum-murder case only on the basis of media reports.

Ram Temple is National Temple, marks cultural renaissance in India, says U.P. CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said that the completion of the consecration ceremony at Ram Temple in Ayodhya reflects a cultural renaissance in India.

Elon Musk visits Auschwitz after uproar over antisemitic messages on X

Elon Musk, who has been accused of allowing antisemitic messages on his social media platform, X, visited the site of the Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp on Monday, saying afterwards that the tragedy of the Holocaust “hits you much more in the heart when you see it in person.”

Book on Ayodhya, metal diya among several gifts for guests in consecration event

A book on Ayodhya, a metal diya, a special garland and a scarf bearing the name of Lord Ram are among the items that have been gifted to the guests who attended the consecration ceremony at the temple here on Monday.

Paris Olympics 2024 | India placed in tough Pool B in men’s hockey competition

Asian Games champions and Tokyo Olympics bronze medallists India are placed in a tough Pool B in the men’s hockey competition at this year’s Paris Games. Eight-time champions India have been clubbed with reigning Olympic champions and world No.2 Belgium, mighty Australia, Rio Games gold medallist Argentina, New Zealand and Ireland.

Two dead in Russian jet crash in Afghanistan: official

The two people initially unaccounted for in a Russian plane crash over the weekend in the mountainous northeast of Afghanistan died in the accident, an Afghan government official said January 22.

SC to decide if Centre encroached into ‘legislative domain’ of Punjab by extending BSF jurisdiction to 50 km

The Supreme Court has decided to examine if all border States have to be treated alike while demarcating the area of jurisdiction of the Border Security Force (BSF), a central unit. The court was hearing a dispute raised by Punjab against the Centre for extending BSF’s jurisdiction from 15 km to 50 km from the Indo-Pakistan border. A three-judge Bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud fixed the third week of April for hearing the suit filed by Punjab accusing the Centre of virtually stripping the State and its police of its powers. The Constitution gives the State control over the police and of maintaining public order.

Suryakumar Yadav named captain of ICC men’s T20I team of the year

Flamboyant middle-order batter Suryakumar Yadav has been named the captain of the ICC men’s T20I Team of the Year, which also includes three more Indians in opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, spinner Ravi Bishnoi and left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh.