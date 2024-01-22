Ram Temple is National Temple, marks cultural renaissance in India, says U.P. CM Yogi Adityanath

January 22, 2024 09:59 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - Ayodhya

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said that the completion of the consecration ceremony at Ram Temple in Ayodhya reflects a cultural renaissance in India. “The pran pratishtha of Ram Lalla is a harmonious expression of our cultural conscience, marking a cultural renaissance in India. It is not merely a temple but the National Temple,” said the CM, while addressing a gathering of guests invited for the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya.

In his address after the consecration ceremony, Mr. Adityanath claimed that the Ram Temple is most likely the first such case in the world, where the majority community of a nation had struggled for so long for the construction of a temple at the birthplace of their idol. He expressed satisfaction that the temple was constructed exactly where it was resolved to be built.

Mr. Adityanath further said that on the historic moment, “every village and town in the country had transformed into Ayodhya”. “The day India had eagerly awaited for nearly five centuries has arrived. Many generations left this land for heaven with unfulfilled wishes, but the wait and the struggle continued,” remarked Mr. Adityanath.

In a reference to the 1990 police firing incident under the regime of the Samajwadi Party (SP), when more than a dozen kar sevaks died, the CM said the streets of Ayodhya won’t echo with gunshots anymore or witness curfew. “Bullets will not be fired in Ayodhya, Sarayu Maiya [reference to Sarayu river] will not be stained with blood. Curfew will not cause havoc in Ayodhya,” said Mr. Adityanath, adding the consecration of Ram Lalla heralds the proclamation of the establishment of Ram Rajya.

Expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the realisation of the pledge to build the grand Ram Temple at Ayodhya, the Uttar Pradesh CM said since 2014, the common people of India developed strong belief that they will meet Lord Ram. “Heartfelt gratitude and congratulations to our respected PM Narendra Modi ji, for the realisation of our pledge, fulfilment of our resolution and bringing an end to our prolonged wait,” said Mr. Adityanath.

Hours before the Pran Pratishtha (consecration ceremony) in Ayodhya, Mr. Adityanath welcomed the saints, spiritual and religious leaders who had arrived at the temple town for the grand event. “Hearty welcome and greetings to the saints and religious leaders coming from all over the country and the world for the consecration ceremony of the new idol of Shri Ram Lalla in the Prabhu Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple, Shri Ayodhya Dham. Your dignified presence in Shri Ayodhya Dham will further strengthen our commitment towards ‘Ramrajya’,” said Mr. Adityanath in a post on X (formerly Twitter).