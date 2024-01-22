GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ram Temple is National Temple, marks cultural renaissance in India, says U.P. CM Yogi Adityanath

Every village and town in the country had transformed into Ayodhya, says the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister after consecration ceremony at Ram Temple

January 22, 2024 09:59 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - Ayodhya

Mayank Kumar
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addresses the delegates in Ayodhya on January 22, 2024.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addresses the delegates in Ayodhya on January 22, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said that the completion of the consecration ceremony at Ram Temple in Ayodhya reflects a cultural renaissance in India. “The pran pratishtha of Ram Lalla is a harmonious expression of our cultural conscience, marking a cultural renaissance in India. It is not merely a temple but the National Temple,” said the CM, while addressing a gathering of guests invited for the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya.

In Pictures | Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya

In his address after the consecration ceremony, Mr. Adityanath claimed that the Ram Temple is most likely the first such case in the world, where the majority community of a nation had struggled for so long for the construction of a temple at the birthplace of their idol. He expressed satisfaction that the temple was constructed exactly where it was resolved to be built.

Shri Ram Lalla idol unveiled; PM Narendra Modi offers prayers at Ram Temple | Video Credit: Special Arrangement

Mr. Adityanath further said that on the historic moment, “every village and town in the country had transformed into Ayodhya”. “The day India had eagerly awaited for nearly five centuries has arrived. Many generations left this land for heaven with unfulfilled wishes, but the wait and the struggle continued,” remarked Mr. Adityanath.

In a reference to the 1990 police firing incident under the regime of the Samajwadi Party (SP), when more than a dozen kar sevaks died, the CM said the streets of Ayodhya won’t echo with gunshots anymore or witness curfew. “Bullets will not be fired in Ayodhya, Sarayu Maiya [reference to Sarayu river] will not be stained with blood. Curfew will not cause havoc in Ayodhya,” said Mr. Adityanath, adding the consecration of Ram Lalla heralds the proclamation of the establishment of Ram Rajya.

Also read | ‘January 22 will mark the break of new dawn in Ayodhya’

Expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the realisation of the pledge to build the grand Ram Temple at Ayodhya, the Uttar Pradesh CM said since 2014, the common people of India developed strong belief that they will meet Lord Ram. “Heartfelt gratitude and congratulations to our respected PM Narendra Modi ji, for the realisation of our pledge, fulfilment of our resolution and bringing an end to our prolonged wait,” said Mr. Adityanath.

Also read: Ayodhya Ram temple consecration | Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan urges people to reaffirm commitment to ‘secular’ credentials of nation

Hours before the Pran Pratishtha (consecration ceremony) in Ayodhya, Mr. Adityanath welcomed the saints, spiritual and religious leaders who had arrived at the temple town for the grand event. “Hearty welcome and greetings to the saints and religious leaders coming from all over the country and the world for the consecration ceremony of the new idol of Shri Ram Lalla in the Prabhu Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple, Shri Ayodhya Dham. Your dignified presence in Shri Ayodhya Dham will further strengthen our commitment towards ‘Ramrajya’,” said Mr. Adityanath in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Related Topics

Ayodhya Ram Temple / Ayodhya / Uttar Pradesh / Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.