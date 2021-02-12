Morning digest: Scientist warns of water build-up near Uttarakhand disaster zone, House prosecutors wrap up case against Trump in impeachment trial, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day.

A fresh pool of water may be building up in the Rishi Ganga river that could tip over a mass of rock and debris, thereby impeding ongoing rescue operations in Uttarakhand.

House prosecutors concluded two days of emotional arguments in Donald Trump’s impeachment trial late Thursday, insisting the Capitol invaders believed they were acting on “the president’s orders” to stop Joe Biden's election, the deadly culmination of Mr Trump's pattern of spreading false and violent rhetoric that will continue to vex American politics if left unchecked.

Air travel has become costlier, with the Union government on Thursday increasing the minimum and maximum fares an airline can levy on a given route.

British television channel BBC World News has been barred from airing in China, the National Radio and Television Administration said on Friday, a week after Britain's media regulator revoked Chinese state television's broadcast licence.

Dawid Malan, the top-ranked batsman in international T20 rankings, will go under the hammer for the first time while Steve Smith and Shakib Al Hasan will return to the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction pool when the eight franchises get involved in the annual affair on February 18.

Even as the government is soon expected to come out with regulations for OTT platforms, the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) on Thursday said 17 platforms, including Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar and Amazon Prime Video, have adopted a ‘toolkit’ for effective implementation of the self-regulation code introduced in 2020.

President Joe Biden visited some of the nation's leading scientists on the frontlines of the fight against COVID-19 on Thursday, as he announced the U.S. will have enough supply of the vaccine by the end of the summer to inoculate 300 million Americans.

The Delhi High Court on Thursday sought a status report from the Delhi police on a plea seeking court-monitored Special Investigating Team (SIT) probe into the death of a 25-year-old farmer during the farmers’ tractor parade on Republic Day against three farm laws.

The Health Ministry on Thursday said that concerns regarding the absence of an expiry date on the Covaxin vial, one of the two approved-for-use COVID-19 vaccines in India, were “completely unfounded and without basis” as the expiry date was mentioned on the label of the vaccine.

Bayern Munich beat Tigres 1-0 to win the Club World Cup on Thursday for its sixth title under coach Hansi Flick, hours after midfielder Thomas Müller tested positive for the coronavirus.