Morning Digest | All Opposition MPs to boycott Upper House, join protest today; 'World Inequality Report 2022' says India among most unequal nations, and more

Stepping up the protest against the suspension of the 12 Rajya Sabha MPs, all Opposition MPs have decided to boycott the session on Wednesday and join their suspended colleagues at the Gandhi statue outside Parliament. Opposition MPs from the Lok Sabha too will join them on another day.

Two weeks since the emergence of the Omicron variant in the Gauteng province of South Africa, it appears that the variant is linked to a smaller proportion of deaths than previous waves of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.

India stands out as a poor and very unequal country, with the top 1% of the population holding more than one-fifth of the total national income in 2021 and the bottom half just 13%, according to a report. The report, titled ‘World Inequality Report 2022’, has been authored by Lucas Chancel, co-director of the World Inequality Lab, and coordinated by several experts, including French economist Thomas Piketty.

Nagaland’s Mon district observed a shut down on Tuesday to protest against the killing of 14 civilians by the security forces while the State Government called off a major ongoing festival as a mark of respect to the deceased.

Directors of two private schools in Muzaffarnagar were booked for allegedly molesting 17 minor girl students who were asked to stay overnight on school premises for practical examination, police said.

Responding to a Home Ministry’s proposal, received on Tuesday morning, which urged the protesting farmers to call off their agitation as most of their pending demands have been resolved, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha has sought clarifications on several points, including withdrawal of ‘fake’ cases against protestors.

The National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) echoed the stand taken by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in Parliament earlier this month and maintained that it will show no hurry in recommending COVID vaccine booster or additional dose for any section of the population.

Targetting the Samajwadi Party (SP), Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the party wanted to form a government in Uttar Pradesh so that it could show leniency towards “terrorists” and free them from jail.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti said on Tuesday she will not contest elections till Article 370 is restored in Jammu and Kashmir. She added that statehood was not their demand.

The Trinamool Congress will expand its footprint across the country whether “one party” likes it or not, party national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee told The Hindu in an exclusive interview on Tuesday.

Referring to the violence in Nagaland where 14 civilians were killed, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday directed police officials of certain bordering district of the State not to allow personnel of the Border Security Force in habitations without permission.

Only 4,018 people with disabilities have received both doses of COVID-19 vaccine till November 28, as per figures released by the Health Ministry during the ongoing session of Parliament. It added that as per the CoWIN portal, 8,390 people with disabilities received the first dose.

Russia confirms its readiness to ensure full-scale production of the AK-203 assault rifles in India within two-three years, said Alexander Mikheev, Director General of the Russian state agency, JSC Rosoboronexport (RoE). The manufacturing of the rifles at the plant in Uttar Pradesh is likely to begin within a few months, officials said.

The Army’s Srinagar-based 15 Corps conducted a triservice helicopter borne training and validation exercise in the snow-clad higher reaches of the Kashmir Valley on Monday. “The exercise was planned to validate the joint capability to insert the task force tactically behind enemy lines in an intense air defence and electronic warfare operating environment,” the Army said in a statement.

The United States will impose “severe economic harm” on Russia and boost its military presence in Eastern Europe should Moscow invade Ukraine, the White House warned on Monday, laying out the high stakes on the eve of talks between Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin.

New Zealand’s omission of Mitchell Santner and Neil Wagner was no doubt baffling, but when it came to India, the last fortnight proved to be a mixture of comebacks and question marks with an eye on the future.