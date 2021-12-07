Nagaland government calls off Hornbill Festival

The festival at Kisama Heritage Village near State capital Kohima was cancelled as a mark of respect for those killed at Mon district’s Oting

The Nagaland Government has called off the Hornbill Festival, a marquee annual event that showcases the cultural colours of the State.

Government spokesperson Neiba Kronu said the festival, suspended since December 5, was officially cancelled as a “mark of respect for our brethren killed at Oting, Mon, and in solidarity with the bereaved families”.

At least 14 civilians, six of them coal miners, were gunned down in a botched ambush by a special commando unit of the Army and subsequent clashes with locals on the night of December 4.

Mr. Kronu said the decision to call off all activities at the Hornbill Festival this year was taken during a Cabinet meeting in the State capital Kohima.

He said entrepreneurial activities would continue at the Kisama Heritage Village, the venue of the festival near Kohima, and requested the people to support the entrepreneurs.

The State’s Tourism Department said a short and solemn ceremony would be organised to conclude the festival that began on December 1 to mark the day Nagaland attained Statehood in 1963.

The Hornbill Festival usually lasts 10 days.

The Nagaland Government also decided to write to the Centre seeking the repeal of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act that is said to give unbridled powers to the armed forces in a conflict situation.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, his Meghalaya counterpart Conrad K. Sangma, Assam MLA Akhil Gogoi and other leaders of political parties and social organisations have been speaking out against the Act since the December 4 incident.